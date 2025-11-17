Anzeige
Dow Jones News
17.11.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (SGQX LN) 
Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
17-Nov-2025 / 09:13 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 214.2854 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 395767 
 
CODE: SGQX LN 
 
ISIN: LU1040688639 
 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:     LU1040688639 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     SGQX LN 
LEI Code:   5493000NMO32U8YQA796 
Sequence No.: 408407 
EQS News ID:  2230712 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2025 03:14 ET (08:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
