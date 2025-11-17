MILLIONS.co Launches Bitcoin & USD Tipping for All Eligible Athletes and Sports Content Creators

50,000+ Athletes & Sports Content Creators Join BTC Ecosystem

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / MILLIONS.co, the all-in-one streaming e-commerce and sports influencer marketing platform announced the launch of a BTC/USD tipping feature. Sports fans can now directly tip their favorite athletes, content creators, and channels in both U.S. Dollars (USD) and Bitcoin (BTC) directly from any approved profile on the platform.

The new functionality allows fans to seamlessly show their appreciation during the more than 500 Pay-Per-View events scheduled this year, as well as thousands of exclusive sports interviews, watch parties, and other live streams. For athletes and creators, this introduces a powerful and direct new revenue stream, providing another major incentive to create a profile, host events, and engage with their communities on MILLIONS. For sports event organizers, it adds another layer of audience participation and monetization to the platform's robust live-streaming and event marketing toolkit.

"We wanted to add BTC because it's like sending your favorite athlete digital gold," said Matt Whitteker, CEO of MILLIONS.co. "Top athletes like Russell Okung, Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley, and Aaron Rodgers are all on record about the value of holding BTC. We wanted to bring this opportunity to all the athletes and content creators globally who want to join the BTC ecosystem via their MILLIONS profile. 50,000+ athletes and sports content creators just joined the BTC community via MILLIONS,co"

As an incentive - MILLIONS is offering every athlete and sports content creator their first tip when they sign up and conduct an interview, launch merchandise, or host a live stream on the platform for the next month.

MILLIONS.co also continues to lead as the world's most advanced sports marketing and influencer platform. It connects brands with top athletes for targeted social campaigns, viral share initiatives, in-person bookings, and podcast/media sponsorships-driving measurable ROI in the $500 billion global sports marketing industry. The platform's e-commerce integration further empowers creators to monetize directly through fan-driven sales.

Adding to the momentum, future Hall of Fame boxer Danny "Swift" Garcia has joined as an investor in MILLIONS.co. Garcia will make history by streaming his highly anticipated "Farewell to Brooklyn" PPV fight exclusively on the platform on October 18, 2025-giving fans a front-row seat and the chance to tip in celebration of his legendary career.

To be approved for a MILLIONS profile athletes must be participating on a stream, be at NCAA, national or professional level or join as a sports content creator to launch a streaming / e-commerce enabled channel. MILLIONS encourages all athletes who met the criteria to open a profile now.

About MILLIONS.co

MILLIONS.co is a leading sports streaming and e-commerce platform that empowers athletes, sports content creators, and fans to connect. It also features the world's most advanced sports influencer marketing platform, connecting brands with athletes for social campaigns, viral share campaigns, in-person bookings, and sports podcast/media sponsorships.

