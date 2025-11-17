Agentic AI is set to become a key driver of autonomous network operations, with 41% of CSPs identifying network management as its most significant area of impact, according to Omdia's latest report, Agentic AI: An Evolution with Transformative Potential for Telecom Operations.

The research highlights that this shift is part of a broader automation-led transformation, that enables autonomous diagnostics, optimization, and fault resolution at scale. While 48% of CSPs expect Agentic AI to first enhance customer experience, the focus on network management among 41% of respondents signals a more fundamental, infrastructure-driven evolution.

"While customer care is a visible starting point, the 41% of CSPs targeting network operations are signaling the real revolution. This shift moves agentic AI from an outward-facing support tool to the core engine of the business, enabling the autonomous, self-healing networks required to manage future service complexity," said Roz Roseboro, Senior Principal Analyst at Omdia.

The report's analysis also finds:

CSPs remain cautiously optimistic, prioritizing low-risk use cases while emphasizing the importance of observability, explainability, and governance in early deployments.

Multi-agent collaboration and emerging protocols such as MCP and A2A are driving the development of scalable, interoperable ecosystems that connects vendors and platforms across the telecom landscape.

Leading telecom IT vendors including Amdocs, Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are integrating agentic capabilities into their platforms, reflecting growing momentum toward automation and AI-driven operations.

Offering a comprehensive analysis of how agentic AI will reshape both network and business operations, the report concludes thatCSPs should begin deploying out-of-the-box agentic solutions while simultaneously building internal expertise to maintain control over data and development.

The study also advises that telecomvendors prioritize transparency, flexibility, and portability in their agentic offerings to strengthen customer trust and long-term adoption.

ABOUT OMDIA:

Omdia, part of Informa TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets grounded in real conversations with industry leaders and hundreds of thousands of data points, make our market intelligence our clients' strategic advantage. From R&D to ROI, we identify the greatest opportunities and move the industry forward.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251117530877/en/

Contacts:

Fasiha Khan: fasiha.khan@omdia.com