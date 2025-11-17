Former lawyer turned adventure photographer John Balsdon has brought his London exhibition "Always Look Twice" at Snow Peak London to a close, marking another milestone in an extraordinary journey from the world of law to photographic art.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251117978596/en/

Photographer John Balsdon curates London exhibition (Photo: AETOSWire)

The exhibition showcased Balsdon's distinctive approach to landscape photography one that combines precision with curiosity. His images, taken in remote locations across Iceland, Botswana, Kenya and Australia, explore layers of light, texture and perspective that encourage viewers to slow down and truly look. "I like looking at the world in multiple layers," Balsdon explained. "Nature is beautiful, so why wouldn't you do that? It makes it interesting it's almost like a puzzle."

Balsdon was originally a partner at three of the world's largest law firms. His decision to leave law was as bold as the environments he now photographs. "I didn't come from any money, and I just decided that for the rest of my life, I want to do something that I want to do," Balsdon explained. "I made sure my family was fine, and now I just want to do this!"

That mindset of reinvention and ambition continues to drive him forward. Balsdon is currently setting off on his next adventure an expedition across Australia. "We're going to go to the Flinders Range, which is in the south near Adelaide," he stated. "Then up to Cape York, depending on the weather. The coastline, the animals it's beautiful."

For Balsdon, the goal remains simple: to capture and share the beauty of the world with honesty and hope. "The world is a beautiful place and there is still plenty to explore," he explained. "I want people to have hope and enjoyment and smiles."

His Australian work will form the foundation of a new collection set to debut in 2026, continuing his mission to inspire audiences to see the world differently and always look twice.

About John Balsdon

John Balsdon, an accomplished artist and photographer, harnesses a natural ability to seek out extraordinary locations across the globe, refining a method of capturing remarkable landscapes that beguile the eye. https://alwayslooktwice.com/

Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251117978596/en/

Contacts:

Seven Media

Sneha Ashar, +447949765 285

snehaashar@sevenmedia.ae