mobiQode Redefines Networking with Smart Digital Business Cards and Custom Landing Pages

New tools empower businesses to capture leads and build interactive digital connections-starting at just $3/month

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- mobiQode, the next-generation QR code generator, has unveiled a suite of new features that promise to change how businesses connect, share, and grow in the digital age. With a 4.9-star rating from users worldwide, the platform continues to push boundaries in QR innovation and digital engagement.

The newly launched Digital Business Card allows professionals and teams to move beyond traditional paper cards by creating interactive, shareable profiles. Users can now capture leads instantly, allow contacts to download details to their devices, add cards to digital wallets, and exchange information seamlessly. Built-in automation ensures every new connection is followed up via integrated email tools-so no potential lead is lost.

Alongside this, mobiQode has introduced Custom Link Pages, enabling users to design dynamic landing pages that consolidate multiple resources-such as PDFs, videos, contact details, locations, and more-under one QR code. This feature removes the one-link-per-code limitation, unlocking new marketing and engagement possibilities for brands and creators alike.

"We built mobiQode as a complete digital toolkit for modern businesses," said Ankita Saraswat, Founder of mobiQode. "From startups to large enterprises, every organization today needs smarter, more affordable ways to connect and manage their outreach. These new tools make it effortless to capture leads, share content, and measure performance-all from one unified dashboard."

mobiQode's growing enterprise adoption spans marketing, sales, and analytics teams seeking to digitize operations and enhance campaign tracking. With enterprise-grade data security, customizable branding, and detailed performance insights, the platform offers scalability and trust for businesses of all sizes.

Starting at just $3 per month, mobiQode's flexible plans combine standard QR code generation with specialized tools like digital business cards and customizable link pages-making powerful digital communication accessible to everyone.

For more information on mobiQode's new features and pricing, visit www.mobiqode.com.

About mobiQode

mobiQode is a leading QR code generation and management platform designed to help businesses simplify connections, track engagement, and drive measurable results. With advanced analytics and innovative tools for lead generation, mobiQode empowers users to build smarter, more interactive communication experiences.

Media Contact:

Ankita Saraswat

contact@mobiqode.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mobiqode-redefines-networking-with-smart-digital-business-cards-and-custom-landing-pages-302616766.html