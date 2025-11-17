Atos International: Eviden Launches Updated GEMMA Platform to Support European Next-Generation 112 and Emergency Response Organizations



Eviden Launches Updated GEMMA Platform to Support European Next-Generation 112 and Emergency Response Organizations

GEMMA V9 introduces new modules to support NG112, Emergency Medical Services and Fire & Rescue Operations

Paris, France - November 17, 2025 -Eviden, the Atos Groupproduct brand leading in advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI today announces GEMMA V9, a major new release of its flagship emergency management platform, GEMMA. This latest version, available now, marks a significant milestone in next-generation public safety communications, introducing powerful new capabilities fully aligned with theEuropeanNext Generation 112 (NG112) standards andnewdedicated modules forEmergency Medical Services (EMS) and Fire & Rescue operations.

GEMMA V9 will be showcased during Milipol on Eviden's booth (Hall 5 - T182).

GEMMA is a multi-agency system designed to support Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) and Emergency Response Organizations (EROs) in delivering fast and effective emergency responses. It enhances coordination between command centers and field personnel, managing the full lifecycle of emergency and crisis situations-from initial call handling and dispatching resources to guiding first responders and escalating events when necessary. With over 25 years of experience supporting critical missions across Europe and beyond, Eviden's GEMMA platform empowers emergency services to act decisively and efficiently in high-stakes situations through advanced interoperability, real-time situational awareness, and data-driven decision support.

GEMMA V9 key innovations

GEMMA NG112 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) Module - Ready Communications Core





GEMMA now supports seamless multimedia emergency communications - including voice, video, real-time text, and data - fully compliant with the latest NG112 and NG9-1-1 standards. This ensures interoperability between emergency call centers and field responders across Europe and globally.

GEMMA Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Module





Designed for paramedics and emergency medical dispatchers, the EMS module provides real-time patient triage, resource allocation, and medical data sharing, enabling rapid, informed decisions from call intake to hospital handover.

GEMMA Fire & Rescue Module





Tailored for firefighting and rescue operations, this module enhances incident command and control through geolocation, dynamic risk assessment, and integrated resource tracking - ensuring precise coordination during critical missions.

"With this new version of GEMMA, we are bringing next-generation public safety to life," said Bernard Payer, Senior Vice President, Head of Mission-Critical Systems at Eviden, Atos Group. "By integrating NG112-native capabilities and specialized modules for EMS and Fire & Rescue, we are helping emergency organizations enhance collaboration, improve emergency situational intelligence, and ultimately save more lives."

A Unified & Collaborative Platform for Public Safety Agencies

With this release, GEMMA reinforces its position as a comprehensive, modular platform connecting Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs), first responders, and partner agencies within a unified digital ecosystem. Its flexible architecture allows seamless integration with legacy systems and emerging IoT and AI-based technologies, supporting agencies in their digital transformation journey toward fully connected public safety operations.



***

About Eviden's expertise in homeland security

Eviden delivers digital and communication systems for civil protection and law enforcement. They combine 4G/5G critical communications, emergency management, computer vision, signals intelligence, data analytics, AI and cybersecurity to safeguard citizens in urban areas, borders, major events, and critical sites.

***

