Niu Technologies Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

-- Third Quarter Revenues of RMB 1,693.9 million, increase 65.4% year over year

-- Third Quarter Net Income of RMB 81.7 million, compared to net loss of RMB 40.9 million

in the same period of last year

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies ("NIU", or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NIU), the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB 1,693.9 million, an increase of 65.4% year over year

were RMB 1,693.9 million, an increase of 65.4% year over year Gross margin was 21.8%, compared with 13.8% in the third quarter of 2024

was 21.8%, compared with 13.8% in the third quarter of 2024 Net income was RMB 81.7 million, compared with net loss of RMB 40.9 million in the third quarter of 2024

was RMB 81.7 million, compared with net loss of RMB 40.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)1 was RMB 88.4 million, compared with adjusted net loss of RMB 34.2 million in the third quarter of 2024

Third Quarter 2025 Operating Highlights

The number of e-scooters sold was 465,873, up 49.1% year over year

The number of e-scooters sold in China was 451,455, up 74.2% year over year

The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets was 14,418, down 73.0% year over year

The number of franchised stores in China was 4,542 as of September 30, 2025

The number of distributors in our international sales network was 57, covering 53 countries as of September 30, 2025



Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked, "In Q3, our peak season, we delivered an impressive 74.2% year-on-year growth in sales volume in China. This remarkable performance was driven by the powerful combination of our compelling product portfolio and strong store expansion momentum. As we enter the seasonal low period and prepare for the implementation of the new national standard, we are proactively advancing our channel expansion and product transition strategies, demonstrating our agility and discipline in navigating evolving market dynamics."

Dr. Li continued, "This year marks the 10th anniversary of NIU's presence at EICMA, a premier global industry exhibition that has served as an important platform for strengthening our brand influence overseas. We are well-positioned to actively shape and embrace the ongoing evolution of the two-wheeler industry."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues reached RMB 1,693.9 million, representing a 65.4% increase year-over-year. This growth was mainly driven by a 49.1% increase in sales volume, complemented by an 11.0% increase in revenues per e-scooter. The following table shows the revenue breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the periods presented:

Revenues

(in RMB million) 2025

Q3 2024

Q3 % change

YoY E-scooter sales from China market 1,481.9 797.5 +85.8% E-scooter sales from international markets 67.0 130.2 -48.6% E-scooter sales, sub-total 1,548.9 927.7 +67.0% Accessories, spare parts and services 145.0 96.2 +50.8% Total 1,693.9 1,023.9 +65.4%

Revenues per e-scooter

(in RMB) 2025

Q3 2024

Q3 % change

YoY E-scooter sales from China market2 3,283 3,078 +6.7% E-scooter sales from international markets2 4,648 2,444 +90.2% E-scooter sales 3,325 2,970 +12.0% Accessories, spare parts and services3 311 307 +1.3% Revenues per e-scooter 3,636 3,277 +11.0%

E-scooter sales revenues from China market were RMB 1,481.9 million, an increase of 85.8% year-over-year, and represented 95.7% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly due to a 74.2% increase in sales volume and a 6.7% increase in revenues per e-scooter in China market.

E-scooter sales revenues from international markets were RMB 67.0 million, a decrease of 48.6% year-over-year, and represented 4.3% of total e-scooter revenues. The decrease was mainly due to reduced sales volume and lower revenues per e-scooter of kick-scooters in international markets.

Accessories, spare parts sales and services revenues were RMB 145.0 million, an increase of 50.8% year-over-year, and represented 8.6% of total revenues. The increase was mainly due to an increase in accessories and spare parts sales in China market.

Revenues per e-scooter were RMB 3,636, an increase of 11.0% year-over-year, mainly due to increased sales proportion and higher revenues per e-scooter in China market.

Cost of revenues was RMB 1,324.1 million, an increase of 50.1% year-over-year, lower than the growth rate of revenues. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specific period, was RMB 2,842, a slight increase from RMB 2,824 in the third quarter of 2024. The increase resulted from increased costs in international markets, which was partially offset by cost reductions in the China market.

Gross margin was 21.8%, compared with 13.8% in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by a higher proportion of e-scooter sales and an improved gross margin in China market, benefiting from our cost-reduction initiatives.

Operating expenses were RMB 297.1 million, an increase of 48.1% from the same period of 2024. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 17.5%, compared with 19.6% in the third quarter of 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB 214.9 million (including RMB 1.2 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 68.3% from RMB 127.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by a RMB 74.7 million increase in spending on marketing and promotion in China market. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 12.7%, compared with 12.5% in the third quarter of 2024.

were RMB 214.9 million (including RMB 1.2 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 68.3% from RMB 127.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by a RMB 74.7 million increase in spending on marketing and promotion in China market. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 12.7%, compared with 12.5% in the third quarter of 2024. Research and development expenses were RMB 43.4 million (including RMB 2.2 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 43.2% from RMB 30.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to a RMB 6.2 million increase in design and testing expenses, and a RMB 5.9 million increase in staff cost and share-based compensation. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 2.6%, compared with 3.0% in the third quarter of 2024.

were RMB 43.4 million (including RMB 2.2 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 43.2% from RMB 30.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to a RMB 6.2 million increase in design and testing expenses, and a RMB 5.9 million increase in staff cost and share-based compensation. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 2.6%, compared with 3.0% in the third quarter of 2024. General and administrative expenses were RMB 38.8 million (including RMB 3.1 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 8.9% from RMB 42.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to reversal of bad-debt provision, partially offset by an increase in taxes and surcharges. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues was 2.3%, compared with 4.2% in the third quarter of 2024.



Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 290.6 million, an increase of 49.8% year over year, and represented 17.2% of revenues, compared with 18.9% in the third quarter of 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 213.7 million, an increase of 70.6% year over year, and represented 12.6% of revenues, compared with 12.2% in the third quarter of 2024.

were RMB 213.7 million, an increase of 70.6% year over year, and represented 12.6% of revenues, compared with 12.2% in the third quarter of 2024. Research and development expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 41.2 million, an increase of 45.5% year over year, and represented 2.4% of revenues, compared with 2.8% in the third quarter of 2024.

were RMB 41.2 million, an increase of 45.5% year over year, and represented 2.4% of revenues, compared with 2.8% in the third quarter of 2024. General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 35.7 million, a decrease of 11.7% year over year, and represented 2.1% of revenues, compared with 4.0% in the third quarter of 2024.



Share-based compensation was RMB 6.7 million, remaining flat compared with the same period in 2024.

Income tax benefit was RMB 0.2 million, compared with RMB 8.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Net income was RMB 81.7 million, compared with net loss of RMB 40.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. The net income margin was 4.8%, compared with net loss margin of 4.0% in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB 88.4 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 34.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The adjusted net income margin4 was 5.2%, compared with an adjusted net loss margin of 3.3% in the same period of 2024.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS was RMB 1.02 (US$ 0.14) and RMB 0.99 (US$ 0.14), respectively.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments of RMB 1,582.8 million in aggregate. The Company had restricted cash of RMB 213.2 million and short-term bank borrowings of RMB 220.0 million.

Business Outlook

NIU expects revenues of the fourth quarter 2025 to be in the range of RMB 737 million to RMB 901 million, representing a year-over-year change of -10% to +10%.

The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectation and is subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial and business results and provide a corporate update.

To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Event: Niu Technologies Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI83aa7ff351f04d01a367f15554813e24

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations.

About NIU

As the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, FQi series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.

For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement NIU's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), NIU uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. NIU believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its operating results. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to NIU's historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted net income (loss) margin is defined as adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of the revenues.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results".

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB 7.1190 to US$ 1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 Statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIU's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIU's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIU's strategies; NIU's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIU's ability to maintain and enhance its "NIU" brand; its ability to innovate and successfully launch new products and services; its ability to maintain and expand its offline distribution network; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to e-scooters; its ability to secure supply of components and raw materials used in e-scooters; its ability to manufacture, launch and sell smart e-scooters meeting customer expectations; its ability to grow collaboration with operation partners; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIU's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIU does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Niu Technologies

E-mail: ir@niu.com

______________

1 Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses

2 Revenues per e-scooter on e-scooter sales from China or international markets is defined as e-scooter sales revenues from China or international markets divided by the number of e-scooters sold in China or international market in a specific period

3 Revenues per e-scooter on accessories, spare parts and services is defined as accessories, spare parts and services revenues divided by the total number of e-scooters sold in a specific period

4 Adjusted net income (loss) margin is defined as adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) as a percentage of the revenues

NIU TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - - - - - - - As of - December 31, - September 30, - September 30, - 2024 - 2025 - 2025 - RMB - RMB - US$ ASSETS - - - - - Current assets - - - - - Cash and cash equivalents 630,021,303 - 1,089,197,454 - 152,998,659 Term deposits 274,351,895 - 114,178,095 - 16,038,502 Restricted cash 216,395,796 - 213,165,000 - 29,943,110 Short-term investments - 379,382,890 53,291,599 Accounts receivable, net 131,921,419 - 64,524,314 - 9,063,677 Inventories 649,177,719 676,017,464 94,959,610 Prepayments and other current assets 267,938,339 - 314,141,594 - 44,127,208 Total current assets 2,169,806,471 2,850,606,811 400,422,365 - - - - - - Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 320,013,632 - 387,577,210 - 54,442,648 Intangible assets, net 1,043,801 843,630 118,504 Operating lease right-of-use assets 71,223,350 - 76,290,468 - 10,716,458 Deferred income tax assets 31,752,254 49,339,350 6,930,657 Other non-current assets 19,318,659 - 29,806,693 - 4,186,921 Total non-current assets 443,351,696 543,857,351 76,395,188 - - - - - - Total assets 2,613,158,167 3,394,464,162 476,817,553 - - - - - - LIABILITIES Current liabilities - - - - - Short-term bank borrowings 200,000,000 220,000,000 30,903,217 Notes payable 294,348,768 - 220,000,000 - 30,903,217 Accounts payable 869,015,140 1,288,261,300 180,960,992 Income taxes payable 1,071,914 - 1,943,127 - 272,949 Advances from customers 35,892,860 199,087,036 27,965,590 Deferred revenue-current 50,247,103 - 71,998,040 - 10,113,505 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 201,356,008 362,022,831 50,853,044 Total current liabilities 1,651,931,793 - 2,363,312,334 - 331,972,514 Deferred revenue-non-current 16,886,859 - 20,894,433 - 2,935,024 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,269,464 3,035,446 426,387 Operating lease liabilities 89,990 - 4,748,388 - 667,002 Other non-current liabilities 9,697,841 13,754,351 1,932,062 Total non-current liabilities 29,944,154 - 42,432,618 - 5,960,475 Total liabilities 1,681,875,947 - 2,405,744,952 - 337,932,989 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: - - - - - Class A ordinary shares 90,549 91,766 12,890 Class B ordinary shares 10,316 - 9,504 - 1,335 Additional paid-in capital 1,988,638,160 2,010,790,675 282,454,091 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,129,362 - - (16,568,280 - - (2,327,332 - Accumulated deficit (1,054,327,443 - (1,005,604,455 - (141,256,420 - Total shareholders' equity 931,282,220 - 988,719,210 - 138,884,564 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,613,158,167 - 3,394,464,162 - 476,817,553

NIU TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) - - - - - - - - - - - Three Months Ended September 30, - Nine Months Ended September 30, - 2024 - 2025 - 2024 - 2025 - RMB - RMB US$ - RMB - RMB US$ Revenues 1,023,896,776 - 1,693,922,867 237,943,934 - 2,469,116,667 - 3,631,618,005 510,130,356 Cost of revenues(a) (882,352,543 - - (1,324,115,671 - (185,997,425 - - (2,072,337,778 - - (2,891,250,177 - (406,131,504 - Gross profit 141,544,233 - 369,807,196 51,946,509 - 396,778,889 - 740,367,828 103,998,852 - - - - - - - - - - Operating expenses: - - - - - - - - - Selling and marketing expenses(a) (127,674,970 - - (214,878,440 - (30,183,795 - - (353,235,333 - - (531,644,798 - (74,679,702 - Research and development expenses(a) (30,299,955 - - (43,403,871 - (6,096,906 - - (91,488,651 - - (116,922,390 - (16,423,991 - General and administrative expenses(a) (42,583,209 - - (38,791,066 - (5,448,949 - - (112,541,644 - - (78,499,446 - (11,026,752 - Total operating expenses (200,558,134 - - (297,073,377 - (41,729,650 - - (557,265,628 - - (727,066,634 - (102,130,445 - Government grants 520,000 - 696,948 97,900 - 523,756 - 1,083,838 152,246 Operating (loss) income (58,493,901 - - 73,430,767 10,314,759 - (159,962,983 - - 14,385,032 2,020,653 - - - - - - - - - - Interest expenses (1,537,621 - - (1,354,828 - (190,312 - - (4,024,904 - - (4,322,848 - (607,227 - Interest income 9,512,697 - 6,569,488 922,811 - 27,530,058 - 20,134,598 2,828,290 Investment income 985,634 - 2,853,384 400,812 - 1,987,535 - 3,542,409 497,599 (Loss) income before income taxes (49,533,191 - - 81,498,811 11,448,070 - (134,470,294 - - 33,739,191 4,739,315 Income tax benefit 8,586,698 - 188,413 26,466 - 13,807,724 - 14,983,797 2,104,761 Net (loss) income (40,946,493 - - 81,687,224 11,474,536 - (120,662,570 - - 48,722,988 6,844,076 - - - - - - - - - - Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - - - - - - - Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes (6,430,430 - - (3,328,193 - (467,508 - - (3,897,676 - - (13,438,918 - (1,887,754 - Comprehensive (loss) income (47,376,923 - - 78,359,031 11,007,028 - (124,560,246 - - 35,284,070 4,956,322 Net (loss) income per ordinary share -Basic (0.26 - - 0.51 0.07 - (0.76 - - 0.31 0.04 -Diluted (0.26 - 0.49 0.07 (0.76 - 0.30 0.04 Net (loss) income per ADS - - - - - - - - - -Basic (0.52 - 1.02 0.14 (1.52 - 0.61 0.09 -Diluted (0.52 - - 0.99 0.14 - (1.52 - - 0.59 0.08 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding used in computing net (loss) income per ordinary share - - - - - -Basic 158,808,425 159,815,968 159,815,968 158,356,359 159,606,943 159,606,943 -Diluted 158,808,425 - 165,631,796 165,631,796 - 158,356,359 - 164,712,213 164,712,213 Weighted average number of ADS outstanding used in computing net (loss) income per ADS -Basic 79,404,213 - 79,907,984 79,907,984 - 79,178,180 - 79,803,472 79,803,472 -Diluted 79,404,213 82,815,898 82,815,898 79,178,180 82,356,107 82,356,107 - - - - - - - - - - Note: (a) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows: - - - - - - - - - Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, - 2024 - 2025 - 2024 - 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 154,379 - 224,146 31,486 - 596,268 - 701,310 98,512 Selling and marketing expenses 2,408,003 1,181,757 166,000 5,746,819 4,500,339 632,159 Research and development expenses 1,997,306 - 2,219,375 311,754 - 5,270,563 - 7,631,528 1,071,994 General and administrative expenses 2,138,305 3,059,814 429,810 6,764,744 9,202,445 1,292,660 Total share-based compensation expenses 6,697,993 - 6,685,092 939,050 - 18,378,394 - 22,035,622 3,095,325