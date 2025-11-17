North Charleston, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - The Gus Anastopoulo Law Firm is proud to announce that its main lawyer, Gus A. Anastopoulo, has been named an Elite Lawyer for the fourth year in a row. He is also still a Top Rated Personal Injury Attorney in North Charleston, South Carolina, according to Super Lawyers. These important awards show how dedicated the firm is to being good at the law and fighting for its clients in South Carolina.

The Elite Lawyer award system acknowledges highly experienced attorneys who meet stringent criteria, demonstrating the skills and experience necessary to provide high-quality legal services and meet client expectations. The accolade is a testament to legal practitioners who exhibit proficiency, achieve recognition from their peers, and uphold elevated ethical standards. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Gus A. Anastopoulo has earned this esteemed title, reflecting sustained excellence in the field. More details on this honor are available here: Elite Lawyer for 4th Consecutive Year.

The Super Lawyers still calls Gus A. Anastopoulo a Top Rated Personal Injury Attorney in North Charleston, South Carolina. This award is given to the top 5% of lawyers each year using a patented selection process based on research and peer input. Mr. Anastopoulo has been named a Rising Star for 2022-2025.

About Gus Anastopoulo Law Firm:

The Gus Anastopoulo Law Firm is a personal injury law firm that works out of North Charleston, South Carolina. The firm was started by Gus A. Anastopoulo and is dedicated to protecting the rights of people who have been hurt because someone else was careless. The firm handles many different types of personal injury cases, such as those involving accidents with cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats. They serve clients all over the Palmetto State. The company is known for having a lot of experience in litigation and giving each client a lot of attention.

