Capnor Weasel Bidco Oyj: Capnor Weasel Bidco Oyj, Interim Financial Report January-September 2025

Interim Financial Report January-September 2025 (unaudited)

Third quarter (July - September) highlights

Third quarter revenue increased by 5% to EUR 29.3 (27.8) million, and when excluding material deliveries, sales growth was about 8%

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 108% to EUR 5.2 (2.5) million, corresponding to 18% (9%) Adjusted EBITDA margin

Adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 1.5 (-0.7) million, corresponding to 5% (-2%) Adjusted EBIT margin

Adjusted operational cash flow was EUR 1.6 million, up from EUR 1.1 million in the comparison period

First nine months (January - September) highlights

Revenue increased by 13% to EUR 86.3 (76.5) million, and when excluding material deliveries, sales growth was about 16%

Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 14.4 (3.4) million, corresponding to 17% (4%) Adjusted EBITDA margin

Adjusted EBIT in the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 1.9 (-5.6) million, corresponding to 2% (-7%) Adjusted EBIT margin

Adjusted operational cash flow was EUR 9.0 million, down by about 18% from EUR 11.1 million in the comparison period

Key events during and after the third quarter

iLOQ launched its brand new 5 Series+ locking system and access-management platform, a mobile-first solution made for the residential market. The rollout of the new systems started in the United States in the first half of 2025 and has during the third quarter expanded to Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, with launches in other global markets expected over the remainder of 2025 and 2026.

In October, iLOQ signed a five-year blanket purchase order contract with CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research) for the supply of a battery-free and wireless digital access management solution. The system will enable secure, traceable and energy-efficient access management across CERN's sites and technical areas.

In August, iLOQ announced a new partnership agreement with the German Bundesliga football club Borussia Mönchengladbach to implement smart locks across its stadium. The partnership involves large-scale security updates, including the installation of smart locks on every door in the stadium and a whole new access system.

Change Change EUR '000 Q3 2025 Q3 2024 in % 9M 2025 9M 2024 in % FY 2024 Revenue 29,273 27,828 5% 86,271 76,468 13% 128,746 EBITDA 5,079 2,507 103% 12,982 3,436 278% 19,614 EBITDA margin 17% 9% 15% 4% 15% EBIT 1,374 -681 302% 1,897 -5,553 134% 7,212 EBIT margin 5% -2% 2% -7% 6% Operational Cash Flow 1,413 1,149 23% 8,891 11,050 -20% 20,298 Operational Cash Flow % 5% 4% 10% 14% 16% Adjusted EBITDA* 5,224 2,507 108% 14,442 3,436 320% 21,413 Adjusted EBITDA margin* 18% 9% 17% 4% 17% Adjusted EBIT 1,520 -681 323% 1,897 -5,553 134% 9,011 Adjusted EBIT margin 5% -2% 2% -7% 7% Adjusted Operational Cash Flow 1,558 1,149 36% 9,036 11,050 -18% 22,097 Adjusted Operational Cash Flow % 5% 4% 10% 14% 17%

* FY 2024 included EUR 1.8 million adjustments related to strategic analysis of iLOQ's full sales potential together with restructuring costs. These costs have been excluded in the Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted Operational Cash Flow figures above. During the first nine months of 2025, EUR 1.5 million non-recurring costs have been excluded in the aforementioned adjusted figures (some of them with a delayed cash flow impact), mainly in relation to growth and competitiveness boosting actions.

Management overview of the third quarter

During the third quarter of 2025, iLOQ Group's revenue increased by 5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. When excluding some material delivery related sales to external manufacturing partners, revenue growth was 8% when comparing Q3/2025 to Q3/2024. Sales in the Nordics region continued to grow well, and during Q3 the Built Environment segment contributed positively. The Europe and Emerging Markets revenue declined in Q3/2025 vs. Q3/2024 due to lower-than-expected delivery volumes in the Critical Infra segment especially in Germany and the Netherlands. However, there are multiple large-scale projects being negotiated and worked on, where iLOQ's solutions fit well to customers' needs, but the timing of these planned projects is still uncertain. In the North American market, iLOQ continued to grow in the Critical Infra and Built Environment segments, winning new customers in e.g. university space and multi-family real estate, with some of the deliveries to come in the later quarters.

Revenue growth and first half-year actions on streamlining the operations contributed positively to quarterly profitability, and both absolute and relative profitability improved in the third quarter. At the end of September, the net working capital level was close to the situation at the end of September 2024, however with somewhat lower inventories and a higher trade receivables level.

Key quarterly performance metrics for the third quarter:

EBITDA amounted to EUR 5.1 (2.5) million, corresponding to 17% (9%) EBITDA margin

EBIT amounted to EUR 1.4 (-0.7) million, corresponding to 5% (-2%) EBIT margin

Operational Cash Flow was EUR 1.4 (1.1) million

During the second half of the year, iLOQ launched its 5 Series + platform in the APAC region and announced new partnerships with e.g. CERN and Borussia Mönchengladbach. iLOQ's Partner Program roll-out proceeds according to plan, which is also expected to support future growth in all markets.

Management overview of the first nine months

During the first nine months of 2025, iLOQ has continued to grow organically in its focus areas, with very good results especially in the Nordics region despite the general economic activity still being quite weak. iLOQ has continued to invest in R&D to accelerate new markets. To boost competitiveness and future growth, during the first half of the year iLOQ carried out and started additional measures to streamline the organization and to optimize the global supply chain. Therefore, during the first nine months of 2025, a total of EUR 1.5 million costs has been recognized as non-recurring items, the majority of which is driven by own personnel redundancies.

Key quarterly performance metrics for the first nine months:

EBITDA amounted to EUR 13.0 (3.4) million, corresponding to 15% (4%) EBITDA margin

EBIT amounted to EUR 1.9 (-5.5) million, corresponding to 2% (-7%) EBIT margin

Operational Cash Flow was EUR 8.9 (11.1) million

Capnor Weasel Bidco Oyj finalized a successful refinancing for EUR 55 million nominal value of floating rate notes in 2024, and these senior secured floating rate notes have been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm from the first quarter of 2025. In addition to this, the company has a EUR 30 million bilateral revolving credit facility, which was fully undrawn at the end of September 2025.

Events after the reporting period

There were no significant events after the reporting period until the date of this release.

Quarterly information

QUARTERLYINFORMATION,EUR '000 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Revenue 22,905 57,278 20,288 28,352 27,828 52,278 23,820 33,178 29,273 EBITDA 1,679 20,786 -3,098 4,027 2,507 16,178 1,815 6,088 5,079 EBITDA margin 7% 36% -15% 14% 9% 31% 8% 18% 17% EBIT -948 17,594 -5,835 963 -681 12,765 -1,826 2,349 1,374 EBIT margin -4% 31% -29% 3% -2% 24% -8% 7% 5% Operational Cash Flow -3 639 12,295 10,433 -532 1,149 9,248 3,971 3,507 1,413 Operational Cash Flow % -16% 21% 51% -2% 4% 18 % 17% 11% 5% Adjusted EBITDA 2,609 20,786 -3,098 4,027 2,507 17,977 1,815 7,402 5,224 Adjusted EBITDA margin 11% 36% -15% 14% 9% 34% 8% 22% 18%

Declaration of the Board

We confirm that, to the best of our knowledge, the condensed financial statements give a true and fair view of the Group's assets, liabilities, financial position and results of operations for the period. We also confirm, to the best of our knowledge, that the management overview includes a fair review of important events that have occurred during the first nine months of 2025.

Espoo, November 17, 2025

Heikki Hiltunen Magnus Hammarström

President and CEO Member of the Board

INCOME STATEMENT

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT, IFRS EUR '000 Q3 2025 Q3 2024 9M 2025 9M 2024 FY 2024 Revenue 29,273 27,828 86,271 76,468 128,746 Other income 6 3 13 11 18 Materials and services -11,491 -12,448 -32,869 -33,607 -53,956 Employee benefit expenses -6,971 -8,621 -22,846 -24,555 -29,469 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -3,705 -3,188 -11,085 -8,989 -12,402 Other operating expenses -5,739 -4,254 -17,588 -14,881 -25,724 Operating profit (EBIT) 1,374 -681 1,897 -5,553 7,212 Finance income 17 152 86 329 414 Finance cost -1,122 -1,522 -3,596 -5,614 -7,004 Net financial expenses -1,105 -1,370 -3,510 -5,285 -6,590 Profit (-loss) before taxes 269 -2,051 -1,613 -10,838 622 Income taxes -331 8 -556 425 -821 Profit (loss) for the financial period -62 -2,043 -2,169 -10,412 -199 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Translation differences -77 338 -623 279 -256 Total comprehensive income -139 -1,705 -2,792 -10,133 -454 Earnings per share, undiluted (EUR) -618 -20,432 -21,695 -104,125 -1,987 Earnings per share, diluted (EUR) -618 -20,432 -21,695 -104,125 -1,987

BALANCE SHEET

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET, IFRS EUR '000 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 108,499 108,341 108,797 Goodwill 92,467 92,467 92,467 Property, plant and equipment 5,201 6,715 6,483 Deferred tax assets 577 536 587 Total non-current assets 206,745 208,060 208,334 Inventories 24,592 25,222 23,064 Trade and other receivables 21,987 20,363 30,848 Current tax receivables for the financial year 3,377 2,996 1,978 Cash and cash equivalents 9,221 2,718 9,066 Total current assets 59,177 51,300 64,955 Total assets 265,922 259,359 273,289 EQUITY & LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 80 80 80 Invested unrestricted equity fund 143,240 143,240 143,240 Translation difference -845 313 -222 Retained earnings 25,670 16,597 27,881 Total equity 168,145 160,230 170,979 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Financial liabilities 54,683 54,634 54,599 Non-current lease liabilities 1,195 1,720 1,833 Non-current provisions 815 1,076 949 Deferred tax liabilities 14,540 15,928 15,437 Total non-current liabilities 71,232 73,358 72,818 Current liabilities Short-term interest-bearing liabilities 0 1,328 62 Account payables and other liabilities 23,465 21,420 26,431 Current lease liabilities 1,960 1,895 1,842 Current provisions 1,099 879 1,113 Current tax liabilities 21 250 45 Total current liabilities 26,545 25,771 29,492 Total liabilities 97,777 99,129 102,310 Total equity and liabilities 265,922 259,359 273,289

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS, IFRS EUR '000 9M 2025 9M 2024 FY 2024 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit (loss) for the financial period -2,169 -10,412 -199 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 11,085 8,989 12,402 Unrealized exchange rate gains and losses 0 0 0 Financial Income -86 -329 -414 Financial Expense 3,596 5,614 7,004 Taxes 556 -425 821 Other adjustments 0 -370 476 Change in Working Capital: Change in trade and other receivables 8,860 16,544 5,893 Change in inventory -1,528 -745 1,413 Change in trade and other payables -2,963 -1,223 4,024 Change in provisions -148 689 796 Interest paid -2,926 -3,818 -4,988 Interest received 19 17 91 Income tax paid -3,538 -4,458 -5,220 Other financial items -92 -1,493 -1,522 Net cash flow from operating activities (A) 10,665 8,579 20,768 CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investments in intangible assets -8,191 -7 274 -10,843 Investments in tangible assets -120 -377 -600 Net cash flow from investing activities (B) -8,311 -7 651 -11,443 CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments of lease liabilities -1,841 -1,674 -2,277 Withdrawals of short-term loans 0 1,331 0 Net proceeds from short-term liabilities 0 -5,000 -5,000 Withdrawals of long-term loans 0 55,000 55,000 Payments of long-term liabilities -62 -55,064 -55,064 Net cash flow from financing activities (C) -1,902 -5,408 -7,341 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A+B+C) 451 -4 481 1,983 Cash and cash equivalents, in the beginning of period 9,066 7,397 7,397 Change in cash and cash equivalents 451 -4,481 1,983 Net effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents -296 -198 -314 Cash and cash equivalents, at the end of period 9,221 2,718 9,066

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Reporting entity

Capnor Weasel Bidco Oyj (the Company) is domiciled in Finland. These condensed interim financial statements for the quarter ending on September 30, 2025, comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Group')

2. Accounting principles

The Group's Interim Report for January - September 2025 has been prepared in line with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' standard and should be read in conjunction with the Group's financial statements for 2024. The Group has applied the same accounting principles in the preparation of this Interim Report as in its Financial Statements for 2024. The information presented in this Interim Report has not been audited.

3. Seasonality

The Group operates in an industry that has seasonal fluctuations in revenue. In a typical year, the first three quarters amount to approximately two thirds of the Group's full-year revenue, while the last quarter revenue typically amounts to about one third of the full-year revenue. Therefore, in a typical year, the financial results of the fourth quarter can be expected to be stronger than compared to the first three quarters, and this seasonality also affects the cash flow profile of the Group.

4. Segment reporting

In addition to the parent company Capnor Weasel Bidco Oyj, iLOQ Group belongs to the Group. Industrial operations are in the iLOQ Group that offers digital smart-locking solutions. iLOQ Group operates with a network business model in the manufacture and distribution of products, and hence it has only limited own assembly and manufacturing operations. iLOQ Group's products are sold through iLOQ's distribution partners that also provide professional installation and maintenance services to iLOQ's end-customers. For certain critical infra customers, iLOQ Group also has direct deliveries. iLOQ Group has its parent company iLOQ Oy in Finland and foreign subsidiaries in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Poland, Great Britain, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Singapore and United States. The Group's business operations are managed and monitored as one entity. Subsidiaries are sales organizations, and their turnover consists of service charges from the iLOQ Group's parent company, with the exception that iLOQ USA Inc. has also some direct customer contracts and invoicing. Based on the similarity of business operations, products, services and production process, the Group has only one operating segment. iLOQ's Leadership Team is the Group's chief operative decision maker, and it evaluates the performance of the Group and the use of resources as a whole. Composition of the Group's turnover and geographical distribution is presented with the notes related to turnover. The Group has currently no external customers with revenue of over 10% of the Group's total revenue. The Group's most significant non-current assets are located at the domicile of the parent company. The semi-annual revenue split by geography has from the second quarter of 2025 been re-presented based on the new 2025 sales organizational structure, with the following sales regions based on the customers' main location and delivery destination: Nordics, Europe & Emerging Markets and North America.

5. Revenue

The revenue of Capnor Weasel Bidco Group consists of digital locking and access management systems. The Group's products consist of supplied locks and software as well as lock operation and maintenance services. The Group's customers are to main extent retailers and partners for locking products. Revenue is recognized when control over the goods or the service is transferred to the customer. Lock deliveries are recognized as revenue when control is transferred on the basis of the delivery of the products, when the risks and benefits have been transferred to iLOQ Group's customers. CIP Incoterms delivery term is generally used on the delivery of products. For some specific customers, Delivered Duty Paid Incoterms can also be applied. Revenue from maintenance and repair services and licenses is recognized over time as the customer receives the benefits simultaneously as the service is provided. Sales contracts are made with the regular payment terms. Annual rebates can be granted to customers belonging to Group's partner program for products sold during a specified time frame, and these rebates are accrued for.

DEFINITIONS OF ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

EBITDA = Operating profit (EBIT) before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

Operational Cash Flow = EBITDA + change in trade and other receivables + change in inventories + change in trade and other payables + change in provisions + investments in intangible assets + investments in tangible assets. Operational Cash Flow is used internally by the group to follow EBITDA while also taking into account investments and changes in working capital

Operational Cash Flow % = Operational Cash Flow / Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted Operational Cash Flow = Same as above but excluding non-recurring items: in 2024 an impact of EUR 1.8 million adjustments related to strategic analysis of iLOQ's full sales potential together with restructuring costs, and during the first nine months of 2025 altogether EUR 1.5 million of non-recurring costs (some of them with delayed cash flow impact) that have been recognized mainly in relation to growth and competitiveness boosting actions. These non-recurring items have been excluded in the Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted Operational Cash Flow figures above.

