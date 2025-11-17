Interlinked advances to next phase - CE-MDR approved dual-use solution for civilian and military healthcare

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlinked AB announces today that ReLink®, the company's CE-MDR approved medical device platform, has been approved as a dual-use solution covering both civilian and military healthcare, including medical preparedness and field hospital environments.

With recurring sales and clinical use across hospitals in several European countries, ReLink® has already demonstrated strong value for patient safety. ReLink® is the only breakaway connector that remains closed at all times - before, during and after separation. It is designed to reduce accidental catheter dislodgement, a common and costly complication in IV therapy and drainage. Thanks to its double-valved breakaway mechanism, the system stays closed upon separation, helping to prevent spillage, contamination, and care-related harm.

"This is a strategic step for Interlinked. The fact that ReLink® can deliver high safety and functionality in both civilian care and field hospital environments demonstrates the strength of our platform. Our ambition is to promote patient safety - whether care is delivered at a major university hospital or in an emergency preparedness situation. The need is clear, and interest is growing rapidly," says Katarina Hedbeck, CEO and co-founder of Interlinked AB.

ReLink® offers a robust and efficient solution for care delivered under pressure, in motion, or with limited resources - such as field hospitals, emergency preparedness, and military medicine. The solution supports healthcare systems by freeing up clinical staff time and reducing avoidable healthcare costs.

Interlinked now invites dialogue with defence, civil protection, humanitarian medical organisations and international partners, with the aim of making ReLink® available where the need is greatest.

Interlinked is a Swedish MedTech company with a CE-MDR approved medical device platform that supports patient safety, improves clinical workflows and reduces healthcare costs. The company is entering a phase of accelerated international expansion.

