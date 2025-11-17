Sunnic Lighthouse says Germany's first prequalified solar project for secondary control reserve shows how quickly PV assets can move into advanced grid-services markets.From pv magazine Germany Enerparc subsidiary Sunnic Lighthouse, flexibility provider Entelios, and transmission system operator 50Hertz completed prequalification for the 37.4 MW Schkölen solar park in Thuringia, Germany, to participate in the secondary control reserve market. The plant has provided up to 25 MW of positive and negative automatic frequency restoration reserve over the past week. Photovoltaic assets have not previously ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...