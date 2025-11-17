Siemens Gamesa Selects Gefion Supercomputer to Transform Industrial AI And Accelerate the Green Transition

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DCAI, a leading AI infrastructure provider operating Gefion, one of Europe's most powerful AI supercomputers, today announced a strategic collaboration between Siemens Gamesa and Danish Centre for AI Innovation (DCAI), marking the launch of Denmark's first sovereign industrial AI program powered by the Denmark's AI supercomputer Gefion.

The collaboration brings together Siemens Gamesa's framework of engineering expertise through several use cases and state-of-the-art, Danish-hosted AI infrastructure, enabling large-scale AI-driven optimization of critical industrial and energy systems.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, Morten Bødskov, highlighted the importance of the initiative:

"Gefion is a gamechanger for Danish business. The supercomputer boosts the efficiency of Danish companies and is already an important player in the fight against climate change. Now Siemens Gamesa is leading the way as the first industrial company in Denmark adopting large scale AI. This will allow the company to finely tune its wind turbine development, and it is a major step forward for both Danish manufacturing and our green stronghold."

Industrial AI Use Cases: Smarter, Greener Wind Energy

The first project under the collaboration will apply AI and machine learning to optimize large scale wind energy infrastructure, an area crucial to both industrial efficiency and the green transition.

Using Gefion's unprecedented computing power, Siemens Gamesa's engineers will develop and train advanced AI models capable of:

Analysing entire wind farms in minutes instead of days, allowing operators to simulate and optimize energy output faster than the traditional methods. Predicting and minimizing energy losses using AI-based airflow models, reducing computation time, unlocking new optimization strategies for wind farms. Improving maintenance and reliability through AI-based condition monitoring, using real-time and historical operational data from wind farms to predict faults before they happen.

These innovations will lead to more efficient turbine designs, lower maintenance costs, and increased energy production, directly supporting Denmark's ambition to accelerate industrial innovation and support the green transition.

"The European wind industry has been, and continues to be, a leader in technological innovation, and Siemens Gamesa is proud to be among the companies that pioneered this sector, said Vinod Philip, Executive Vice President for Wind Power in Siemens Energy. "Over the past few decades, our developments have established wind energy as one of the most important sources of electricity, particularly in Europe but also around the world. The rapid evolution would not have been possible without the use of industrial AI. We are therefore pleased to utilize Denmark's flagship AI supercomputer Gefion. Research and development are the backbone of our competitiveness. Using Gefion's state-of-the-art AI capabilities and AI-supported product development will allow us to further realize the potential of wind power. Societies will greatly benefit from this."

Powered by Gefion, Europe's Leading Sovereign AI Supercomputer

The collaboration will run on Gefion, hosted entirely in Denmark and powered by NVIDIA DGX systems and the WEKA high-performance data platform, enabling:

Faster training and inference for industrial-scale AI

Full data sovereignty and security compliant architecture

and security compliant architecture Energy-efficient operations powered by renewable energy

"Industrial AI is redefining how the world's infrastructure is built and operated, and welcoming Siemens Gamesa as a customer reflects how rapidly this transformation is taking place," said Nadia Carlsten, CEO of DCAI. "As the energy transition accelerates, customers need AI partners that can deliver reliability, scale, and long-term vision. We're proud to bring our advanced AI capabilities to Siemens Gamesa, empowering their teams to optimize performance, accelerate innovation, and redefine what is possible in renewable energy."

About DCAI?

DCAI is an AI infrastructure and services provider which owns and operates Gefion, Denmark's flagship AI supercomputer. DCAI's mission is to lower the barrier to access the most advanced computing capabilities, enabling customers to innovate. DCAI customers include academic researchers, startups, public sector institutions, and enterprise customers that leverage the power of AI to accelerate research and innovation.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain - from power and heat generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. Its wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs around 103,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €39.1 billion in fiscal year 2025.

CONTACT:

press@dcai.dk

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/dcai/r/siemens-gamesa-selects-gefion-supercomputer-to-transform-industrial-ai-and-accelerate-the-green-tran,c4268071

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/dcai/i/sg-image,c3487973 SG image

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/siemens-gamesa-selects-gefion-supercomputer-to-transform-industrial-ai-and-accelerate-the-green-transition-302616898.html