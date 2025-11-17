Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die KI-Comeback-Story des Jahres 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W92K | ISIN: KYG4820C1309 | Ticker-Symbol: L1CC
Lang & Schwarz
17.11.25 | 12:19
0,404 Euro
-100,00 % -0,404
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
INSPUR DIGITAL ENTERPRISE TECHNOLOGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INSPUR DIGITAL ENTERPRISE TECHNOLOGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3860,42212:19
PR Newswire
17.11.2025 10:48 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inspur Showcases at the 2025 Saudi-China Open Source Forum

JINAN, China, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Saudi-China Open Source Forum recently kicked off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Inspur participated in the event, leveraging its mature technological practices and ecosystem-building experience to support Saudi Arabia's digital transformation.

At the forum, Inspur showcased its latest achievements in open-source technology R&D, AIDC industrialization practices, and ecosystem cooperation solutions. In the telecommunications sector, the company introduced an AI-driven full-stack BSS/OSS solution built on its independently developed large-model technology, enabling operators to achieve end-to-end automation and intelligent upgrades - from service acceptance and order processing to network operations and fault diagnosis. Inspur's prefabricated and modular data-center solution shortens traditional construction cycles from 18-24 months to just 4-6 months, while reducing overall energy consumption by 15%-20%, offering customers a greener and more agile computing-power infrastructure.

During the forum's technical session, Yang Bo, Inspur's telecom expert for Saudi operations, delivered a keynote presentation. He outlined Inspur's proven approaches to open-source ecosystem development and the deep integration of AI technologies with industry scenarios, covering topics such as open-source database applications, self-developed AI frameworks, AI computing-power platform construction, and AIDC liquid-cooling data-center deployment. His insights provided a replicable "China solution" to support Saudi Arabia's accelerated digital infrastructure development.

Looking ahead, Inspur will continue to leverage its technological strengths and ecosystem advantages, actively participate in global open-source collaboration, and contribute to the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, opening a new chapter in China-Saudi technological cooperation.

Contact Information:
For more details, please contact:
Phone: +966-543825612
Email: procurement-ksa@inspur.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inspur-showcases-at-the-2025-saudichina-open-source-forum-302616900.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.