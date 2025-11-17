Anzeige
Dow Jones News
17.11.2025 10:51 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hot Rocks Investments plc: WeShop begins trading on Nasdaq

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: WeShop begins trading on Nasdaq 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: WeShop begins trading on Nasdaq 
17-Nov-2025 / 09:17 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 17 November 2025 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company" or "Hot Rocks") 
 
WeShop begins trading on Nasdaq 
 
 -- The Company owns 37,500 Class A ordinary shares in WeShop 
WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop") is a pioneering social commerce platform allowing users to shop from hundreds of top 
retailers whilst also allowing its community to recommend products and services with the potential to earn ownership in 
the business. Further information on WeShop can be found at www.we.shop. 
 
Uniquely, WeShop has deposited over 50% of its shares in to a trust to be distributed to shoppers and shortly plans to 
launch its app in the US market. In the UK, WeShop already partners with major retailers such as John Lewis, eBay, 
Selfridges, British Airways, Temu and Shein offering access to thousands of brands and over 1.2billion products. 
 
WeShop shares debuted on the Nasdaq capital market on Friday 14 November 2025. 
 
Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company said, 
 
"We have closely followed the excellent progress demonstrated by WeShop with its operations and now achieving its 
listing on NASDAQ, which is testament to the quality of the management team and its advisers. WeShop has the potential 
to revolutionise shopping and we are very excited about its potential." 
 
The Company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: 

Astrid Intelligence plc 
 
B.Hodl Plc 
 
Electrum Discovery Corp 
 
Elephant Oil Corp 
 
Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Money 
 
Hamak Gold Ltd 
 
Laiva Gold Inc 
 
Mafula Energy Limited 
 
Mendell Helium plc 
 
Minergy Limited 
 
Mosi Copper Limited 
 
Orcadian Energy Plc 
 
Oregen Energy Corp 
 
Oscillate plc 
 
Parent Capital Corp 
 
Pilar Gold Inc 
 
Prospectiva Resources Limited 
 
Rift Resources Limited 
 
Sunshine Gold Capital Pty Ltd 
 
Supernova Digital Assets plc 
 
T5 Oil & Gas Ltd 
 
Tap Global Group plc 
 
The Smarter Web Company Plc 
 
Trigon Metals Inc 
 
Tucano Gold Inc 
 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
 
WeShop Holdings Limited 

For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 

Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 408471 
EQS News ID:  2230900 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2025 04:17 ET (09:17 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
