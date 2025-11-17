DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: WeShop begins trading on Nasdaq

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: WeShop begins trading on Nasdaq 17-Nov-2025 / 09:17 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 November 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company" or "Hot Rocks") WeShop begins trading on Nasdaq -- The Company owns 37,500 Class A ordinary shares in WeShop WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop") is a pioneering social commerce platform allowing users to shop from hundreds of top retailers whilst also allowing its community to recommend products and services with the potential to earn ownership in the business. Further information on WeShop can be found at www.we.shop. Uniquely, WeShop has deposited over 50% of its shares in to a trust to be distributed to shoppers and shortly plans to launch its app in the US market. In the UK, WeShop already partners with major retailers such as John Lewis, eBay, Selfridges, British Airways, Temu and Shein offering access to thousands of brands and over 1.2billion products. WeShop shares debuted on the Nasdaq capital market on Friday 14 November 2025. Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company said, "We have closely followed the excellent progress demonstrated by WeShop with its operations and now achieving its listing on NASDAQ, which is testament to the quality of the management team and its advisers. WeShop has the potential to revolutionise shopping and we are very excited about its potential." The Company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: Astrid Intelligence plc B.Hodl Plc Electrum Discovery Corp Elephant Oil Corp Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Money Hamak Gold Ltd Laiva Gold Inc Mafula Energy Limited Mendell Helium plc Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Oregen Energy Corp Oscillate plc Parent Capital Corp Pilar Gold Inc Prospectiva Resources Limited Rift Resources Limited Sunshine Gold Capital Pty Ltd Supernova Digital Assets plc T5 Oil & Gas Ltd Tap Global Group plc The Smarter Web Company Plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 408471 EQS News ID: 2230900 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

