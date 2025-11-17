New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Nebura Matrix Private Limited, a global leader in the computing power sector, officially announces the launch of its new flagship product, N Box, a next-generation customized computing device designed to make AI computing more accessible, efficient, and scalable for enterprises worldwide.





Nebura Announces Official Launch of "N Box" on November 16, Accelerating Global Adoption of Customized AI Computing

The launch marks a significant milestone in Nebura's rapid expansion across the global computing power landscape. The N Box is built on Nebura's independently developed technology framework-centered on "scenario expertise + customized hardware-software co-optimization." Leveraging high-performance hardware components from leading global manufacturers, the N Box delivers optimized, cost-effective computing for diverse industrial applications.

Powered by Nebura's self-developed computing optimization engine and supported by industry-standard accelerated hardware from top-tier publicly listed companies, the N Box provides strong performance for AI training, inference, data processing, and complex workloads. This architecture has contributed to Nebura's accelerating commercial growth, reflected in:

Consistently growing shipments

A strong 82% repeat purchase rate

Increasing deployment across sectors including research, healthcare, manufacturing, and digital services

Turning "Computing Power Shortage" Into "Computing Power Accessible to All"

N Box addresses one of the industry's biggest challenges: the high entry barrier for computing infrastructure. By simplifying deployment and lowering costs, Nebura enables organizations of all sizes-not just large enterprises-to leverage advanced AI capabilities.

Key beneficiaries include:

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking fast, plug-and-play AI resources

Universities and research labs requiring efficient experimental computing

Hospitals and medical institutions accelerating diagnostics and data modeling

Industrial enterprises integrating AI into manufacturing and automation

AI startups and developers scaling their computing needs without heavy upfront investment

A Core Building Block in Nebura's Global Computing Strategy

N Box is part of Nebura's broader mission to build a global network of accessible computing power solutions. By providing compact, high-efficiency devices optimized for real-world scenarios, Nebura aims to accelerate AI implementation across industries by offering computing solutions that are practical, efficient, and scalable.

About Nebura Matrix Private Limited

Nebura Matrix Private Limited is a global leader in customized computing power solutions. With a mission to make AI computing accessible to all, Nebura specializes in scenario-based system design, hardware-software co-optimization, and scalable computing products that power enterprises, research institutions, and AI-driven industries worldwide.

