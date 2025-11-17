Forum Partners: Pocket Storage Celebrates Grand Opening of Tech-Enabled, Urban Storage Facility in Historic London Building

LONDON and PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket Storage, a U.K.-based vertically integrated owner and operator of self-storage properties, and Forum Partners, a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm, today announced the opening of Biscuit Factory, Pocket's first self-storage location.

During the past few months, Pocket Storage has worked to outfit the site at 100 Drummond Road with modern self-storage infrastructure, ensuring a best-in-class customer experience through digital access controls, automated leasing and space optimization. The Bermondsey location features 134 storage units spanning 10,000 square feet of net rental storage area, distributed across two floors.

"Our fully automated model allows us to price rents below market average while ensuring a secure, convenient experience for customers," said Max Wilson, co-founder and CEO of Pocket Storage. "By providing a modern storage solution at a competitive price point, we believe we will be able to capture significant market share in an underserviced market."

Eighty percent of residents within a 15-minute drive time live in flats or apartments. This dense, highly mobile population is currently served by only two traditional self-storage facilities, underscoring why Pocket Storage sees Bermondsey as an ideal market.

Wilson continued, "This opportunity exemplifies Pocket's ability to identify and reposition real estate assets with considerable intrinsic value, while establishing a scalable foothold in the U.K.'s fragmented self-storage market."

Pocket combines proprietary booking and site access software with a real estate strategy focused on repurposing underutilized urban spaces to deliver fully automated and centrally located storage facilities in underserved markets. This differentiated approach enables Pocket to solve the challenges traditionally associated with operating self-storage properties in dense, urban environments: limited space and staffing costs.

Pocket Storage intends to open 72,500 square feet across four centrally located London facilities in the coming months. After reaching scale in the U.K., Pocket Storage intends to expand across targeted urban markets worldwide through Forum's global real estate platform and beyond, in such key markets as New York City, Paris, Tokyo and other space-constrained city centers.

Pocket has partnered with Forum Partners, an investment manager with more than $7.7 billion deployed in real estate companies across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, to launch and grow the new platform.

About Forum Partners

Forum Partners is a global investment manager focused on investing in real assets and best-in-class real estate companies. Since its establishment in 2002, Forum has deployed approximately $7.7 billion of capital across 24 countries and over 100 investments. The company's strength lies in identifying a catalyst for unlocking asset and enterprise value and tailoring investments accordingly. Forum's portfolio of operating companies and affiliates directly or indirectly own or manage over $14 billion of commercial real estate in the United States and worldwide. For more information, visit forumpartners.com

About Pocket Storage

Pocket Storage is an ultra-urban self-storage platform that aims to provide secure, convenient, fully automated self-storage facilities to densely populated urban areas. The Platform's use of proprietary software for booking and access in tandem with its focus on underutilized spaces (i.e., car parks, vacant retail) solves the traditional challenges of self-storage operation in urban areas. For more information, visit pocket.storage

