Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Electronic Warfare Market Set for 8% CAGR Through 2030 on Rising Adoption of Advanced Jamming, and Space-Focused EW Systems, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the electronic warfare market is valued at USD 18.12 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.70%. The emergence of space-based EW constellations and rising tensions across Eastern Europe and the Indo-Pacific are intensifying global investment. While airborne systems continue to dominate, interest is shifting toward directed-energy weapons and counter-UAS solutions. Meanwhile, supply-chain disruptions and stricter export controls on semiconductor materials are prompting reshoring initiatives in North America and Europe, reshaping competition between established primes and agile, software-defined solution providers.

Key Drivers Influencing Market Trends

Advancing Complexity in Radar and Signal Interference Threats

Modern defence networks face increasingly adaptive threats as adversaries use agile signals and secure communication links that can evade traditional jamming. Military programs are now turning to machine learning to rapidly identify and counter unfamiliar emitters, while quantum radar developments are pushing forces to enhance stealth protection through advanced decoys and memory-based signal replication. The integration of 5G and emerging 6G technologies adds further complexity, prompting greater focus on flexible, software-driven systems that can be updated and reconfigured remotely.

Rising Deployment of Unmanned Systems Demanding Advanced EW Capabilities

Unmanned aerial systems are becoming key assets in electronic warfare, with modular payloads that can disrupt enemy signals in real time. Advances in compact, high-power semiconductor technology now allow smaller drones to carry jamming equipment once limited to larger aircraft. Teaming concepts, where autonomous drones operate alongside piloted fighters, are expanding the demand for onboard protection systems. In regions like Asia-Pacific, drone swarms used for surveillance are prompting rival nations to accelerate countermeasures, pushing the focus toward faster software updates and adaptable electronic-defense capabilities.

Segmentation Insights

By Capability

Electronic Attack

Electronic Protection

Electronic Support

By Platform

Air

Sea

Land

Space

By Equipment

Jammer Systems

Radar Warning Receivers

Directed Energy Weapons

Counter-UAS EW Suites

Other Equipment

By End-User

Air Force

Navy

Army

By Fit

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Retrofit / Upgrades

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on Electronic Warfare Market, read details of Mordor Intelligence report at

Regional Market Overview

North America continues to lead the market, driven primarily by large-scale defense investments in the United States. Strong domestic manufacturing and research capabilities support steady growth, while Canada's modernization programs and Mexico's gradual upgrades add regional momentum. However, dependence on imported gallium materials still poses a minor supply-chain challenge.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-expanding region in the electronic warfare landscape, supported by rising defense programs and cross-country technology partnerships. Growing satellite networks, regional security tensions, and strategic collaborations among nations such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India are strengthening local capabilities. Initiatives under alliances like AUKUS are helping diversify supply chains and boost indigenous development, reflecting the region's push to enhance preparedness amid ongoing maritime and territorial challenges.

