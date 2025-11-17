Anzeige
WKN: LYX0YW | ISIN: LU1841731745 | Ticker-Symbol: L4K3
Tradegate
17.11.25 | 12:05
20,465 Euro
-0,12 % -0,025
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
17.11.2025 11:09 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc (LCCN LN) 
Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
17-Nov-2025 / 10:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.9961 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27458662 
 
CODE: LCCN LN 
 
ISIN: LU1841731745 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1841731745 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     LCCN LN 
LEI Code:   549300VQ10ONFA4YOR73 
Sequence No.: 408475 
EQS News ID:  2230932 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2025 04:35 ET (09:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.