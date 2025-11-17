HONG KONG, Nov 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Coinciding with Hong Kong FinTech Week and StartmeupHK Festival, held from November 3 to 7 featuring a series of annual events, the Payment Card Group Limited ('PCG'), a cloud-native payment processor and acquirer, demonstrated its comprehensive business strategy. On November 7, PCG presented its stablecoin settlement pilot program at the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2025 (CVCF), demonstrating a technological breakthrough in achieving 5-second cross-border settlement. Additionally, PCG co-organized a forum with the Hong Kong Digital Finance Association (HKDiFi) and shared industry insights on the evolving role of responsible officers. In terms of business development, PCG's members, Yedpay and BBMSL, have partnered with Visa to launch the 'China-Issued Visa Credit Card Instant Discount Program,' helping local merchants expand their mainland customer base. Meanwhile, PCG has continued to promote its 'AbbyPay' POS-free digital payment solution at an exchange event with Chiyu Bank and various industry events, driving deeper integration between traditional finance and innovative technology, and demonstrating its forward-looking strategy and industry influence within the digital finance ecosystem.Showcasing stablecoin settlement pilot program at Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2025On November 7, PCG showcased its latest projects and technological achievements at the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2025 (CVCF), including the stablecoin settlement pilot program and the 'AbbyPay' POS-free digital payment solution. As the only payment technology company selected in the 'Payment & Stablecoin' category under Cyberport's 'Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme,' PCG launched a stablecoin settlement pilot program with the vision of bridging traditional card payments with Web3 infrastructure. The pilot simulated an Australia-to-Hong Kong transaction using stablecoins within a controlled test environment. Compared to traditional settlement that takes 2 to 3 days and involves high FX and SWIFT costs, stablecoin settlement can be completed under 5 seconds, at 90% lower cost, with on-chain transparency. This solution enables real-time reconciliation, programmable payouts, and cross-border scalability, fully demonstrating the potential of stablecoins to enhance the payment infrastructure.Mr. Michael Hui, Regional Product Director of PCG, stated during the Cyberport's Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme use case-sharing session, 'With Hong Kong's Stablecoins Ordinance now in effect, we welcome and support this forward-looking regulatory framework. Thanks to Cyberport, JETCO, our advisors, and industry partners, our pilot program has demonstrated how traditional card payments and Web3 infrastructure can truly come together, achieving stable, efficient, and compliant settlement through blockchain. Looking ahead, we will extend the pilot with merchants across various industries and continue to collaborate with banks, acquirers, and fintech companies to advance industry dialogue and scale adoption, enabling merchants to enjoy faster, more cost-effective, and transparent cross-border payment collections. We believe that with regulated stablecoins, strong compliance, and industry collaboration, Hong Kong is poised to lead the next chapter of digital settlement innovation.'Mr. Michael Hui, Regional Product Director of PCG introduces PCG's stablecoin settlement pilot program during the Cyberport's Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme use case-sharing session.Additionally, Mr. Emil Chan, Advisor of PCG, stated at the panel discussion themed 'Stablecoin from a User Perspective: Unlocking New Business Opportunities', 'Stablecoins can bring revolutionary changes to cross-border payments, significantly reducing transaction fees and settlement period. They also enhance financial inclusion, enabling anyone with a smartphone to safely and efficiently access the global market. For merchants, the advantages of stablecoin adoption such as lower fees, instant settlement, and no chargebacks for fraud prevention, can help improve cash flow and attract new customers.'During the panel discussion themed 'Stablecoin from a User Perspective: Unlocking New Business Opportunities,' Mr. Emil Chan, Advisor of PCG shares how stablecoins can empower merchants and drive industry transformation.Co-hosting 'The New Frontier: ROs as Catalysts for Digital Finance Ecosystems' Forum with Hong Kong Digital Finance AssociationOn the same day, PCG and the Hong Kong Digital Finance Association (HKDiFi) co-hosted an official side event of Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025, 'The New Frontier: ROs as Catalysts for Digital Finance Ecosystems' Forum, exploring the new role of responsible officers (ROs) in driving business growth in an increasingly regulated environment. Prof. Emil Chan, Advisor of PCG, and Chairman of the Association of Cloud and Mobile Computing Professionals, remarked, "During PCG's stablecoin settlement research and development process, we witnessed a transformation in the role of ROs. They have evolved from mere compliance gatekeepers into key forces driving innovation. They proactively seek new avenues for innovation, establish frameworks for risk management, build trust with relevant institutions, and set the stage for project success. This shift demonstrates that ROs play a pivotal role in driving success for traditional finance in the digital era."At the Forum, Prof. Emil Chan, Advisor of PCG, and Chairman of the Association of Cloud and Mobile Computing Professionals, Dr. Kenny Siu, Training Director of ESG Academy, Dr. Raymond Chan, Vice Chairman of HKDiFi, and Dr. Hermann Lui, Program Director of Investopedia Institute of Hong Kong, analyze how ROs can redefine their roles to drive business growth.Dialogue with Chiyu Bank senior executives on Hong Kong's digital finance outlookOn October 23, PCG was honored to be invited by the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) to jointly host senior executives from Chiyu Bank as part of their executive development program centered on 'Leadership in Transformation.' Mr. Emil Chan, Advisor of PCG, shared valuable insights on 'Opportunities and Challenges in Hong Kong's Digital Financial Market.' Additionally, PCG team introduced the latest 'AbbyPay' POS-free digital payment solution, demonstrating its innovative breakthrough in payment technology. During the event, both parties not only explored the evolving payments landscape in Hong Kong, but also fostered in-depth exchanges between traditional banking expertise and fintech innovation through cross-industry dialogues, driving continuous industry innovation.PCG team engages in a dialogue with Chiyu Bank senior executives to explore the future of digital finance in Hong Kong.Partnering with Visa to help local merchants expand mainland customer baseRecently, PCG members, Yedpay and BBMSL, have partnered with Visa to launch the "China-Issued Visa Credit Card Instant Discount Program." From now until December 31, 2025, China Construction Bank Visa cardholders can enjoy an 8% instant discount on purchases of HK$500 or more at designated stores. Through this initiative, Yedpay and BBMSL aim to help Hong Kong merchants capitalize on the peak shopping season, precisely target high-quality mainland customer segments, and further expand into the mainland market.Yedpay and BBMSL, in partnership with Visa, launch the 'China-Issued Visa Credit Card Instant Discount Program' to help Hong Kong merchants capitalize on the peak shopping season and expand their reach into the mainland market."AbbyPay" POS-free digital payment solution receives widespread industry recognitionSince its launch in September, PCG has actively showcased its innovative "AbbyPay" POS-free digital payment solution at various events. In October, PCG introduced "AbbyPay" to investors, industry leaders, and retail technology professionals at the Hong Kong Retail Technology Industry Association's 22nd Anniversary Annual Dinner and the Investment Projects and Talent Matching Fair of the 9th Global Greater Bay Area Sustainable Development Economic and Trade Summit, highlighting how its SoftPOS technology helps eliminate traditional hardware and provide a more convenient and secure payment solution. The enthusiastic response and strong endorsement from participants underscored the solution's innovative qualities and practical benefits, reinforcing "AbbyPay's" potential in driving industry digital transformation.PCG introduces "AbbyPay" POS-free digital payment solution at the Hong Kong Retail Technology Industry Association's 22nd Anniversary Annual Dinner and the 9th Global Greater Bay Area Sustainable Development Economic and Trade Summit, receiving widespread industry recognition.About The Payment Cards GroupThe Payment Cards Group Limited ('PCG') is an innovative and leading payment technology company with operations in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 2016, PCG has become an acquirer with principal memberships in all major card schemes and e-wallet networks. Yedpay, a member of PCG, has firmly established itself as a digital payment acceptance business in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, A3A, another member of PCG, has developed a cloud-native payment processing platform that operates through RESTful APIs, significantly reducing costs and streamlining complex processes while providing users with real-time transaction data and insights. Furthermore, BBMSL, a core member of PCG, is a payment facilitator, dedicated to offering comprehensive digital payment solutions to Hong Kong's small and medium-sized enterprises. As an acquiring processor, PCG serves as the backbone infrastructure of the entire payment industry by its Asia's 1st cloud-based processing and settlement platform. 