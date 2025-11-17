MasOrange, the leading operator by customer volume in Spain, today announces a partnership with Hiya, a global leader in caller identity and voice security, to roll out its new advanced call-protection service, "Llamada Visible."

The free service, powered by Hiya and launching across the MasOrange network in October, identifies calls that may be spam or fraud and alerts customers when an inbound call poses a risk. It also classifies certain inbound calls as commercial, allowing customers to identify genuine business calls from those that are potentially unwanted.

The Llamada Visible solution, activated at the network level without the need for additional apps or complex configurations on the user's handset, provides a simple and effective answer to the growing number of spam and fraud calls experienced by phone users in Spain.

MasOrange is the first operator in Spain to deploy a solution like Llamada Visible, bringing network-level call protection and transparency to millions of customers across the country.

According to Hiya's2025 Global Call Threat Report, 56% of unknown calls received by users in Spain are unwanted, with individuals receiving an average of 15 nuisance or fraudulent calls each month. This trend has worsened in recent years due to the increasing sophistication of the techniques used by scammers, underscoring the need to strengthen prevention, both through public awareness and through the development of technological solutions that help detect and curb these practices.

Alex Algard, CEO, Hiya: "Partnering with MasOrange to bring our services to their customers across Spain is a huge step for us. As Spain introduces new regulations limiting outbound mobile calls and increasing transparency requirements, this partnership shows how carriers can lead the way. It helps users decide who to trust and protects them from the growing risk of spam and fraud. Our AI-powered solutions put more of the power back in the hands of the customer to decide whether they want to answer an inbound call. That, in turn, helps build greater trust with their network provider, which is taking proactive steps to protect them and improve the call experience."

Javier Serra, Chief Customer Strategy Analytics Officer, MasOrange: "At MasOrange, we're committed to making technology safer and easier for everyone to use. With Llamada Visible, we're taking another step to protect our customers from spam and fraud calls the service works directly through the network, is completely free, and doesn't require any apps. Our collaboration with Hiya helps us deliver a clearer, more trusted call experience for all our users."

You can find out more about the Llamada Visible call-protection service being provided to MasOrange customers on the website here.

For more information about Hiya's caller ID and AI-powered voice intelligence solutions, click here.

About Hiya

Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers, and consumers to enable secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Hiya is pioneering the next generation of AI-powered voice intelligence, with real-time analysis and an AI assistant to enhance voice protection, productivity, and call performance.

Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Its SaaS applications Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect serve more than 500 million users on the Hiya Network, powering call protection and identity for British Telecom, EE, Virgin Media O2, Samsung, Ericsson, Rogers, Telenor, MasOrange, and more. Learn more at https://www.hiya.com.

About MasOrange

MasOrange is Spain's largest telecommunications operator by number of customers, with more than 39 million mobile and broadband lines. The company also offers television, insurance, energy, home security, device financing, health, cybersecurity, and cloud services for both residential and business customers.

MasOrange operates through eight national brands (Orange, Yoigo, Jazztel, MASMOVIL, Simyo, Pepephone, Lebara, and Lyca) and five regional brands (Euskaltel, R, Telecable, Guuk, and Embou), covering the full range of customer needs across Spain. Its fiber network reaches 31 million households, its 4G mobile network covers 99% of the population, and its 5G network already extends to more than 90% of the country, available in over 4,000 municipalities nationwide.

MasOrange aims to be the operator with the most satisfied customers in the market, a driver of talent, and a leader in Spain's purpose-driven economy always with respect for people and the planet. The company is also committed to making technology accessible to everyone, with a special focus on rural Spain, and to developing products and services that enhance the customer experience.

