Infosys Unveils AI-first GCC Model to Transform Global Capability Centers into Innovation Hubs

New specialized offering leverages Infosys Agentic Foundry, EdgeVerve AI Next platform, and Infosys Topaz to embed production-grade agentic AI across GCC operations, from setup to scale

Builds on Infosys' proven track-record of over 100 engagements with local GCC entities across industries, including setting up and managing GCCs for enterprises such as Lufthansa Systems, zooplus, and Danske Bank

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled its AI-First GCC Model, a specialized offering that accelerates the setup and transformation of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) into AI-powered hubs for innovation and growth. This new offering empowers enterprises to reimagine their GCCs as strategic assets that drive innovation, agility, and competitive advantage in an AI-first world.

Building on its proven track-record of over 100 engagements with local GCC entities across industries, including setting up and managing GCCs for enterprises such as Lufthansa Systems, zooplus, and Danske Bank, Infosys' new offering aims to address the challenges businesses face when scaling or transforming their GCCs. The AI-first GCC Model provides an end-to-end path from comprehensive setup support to scalable talent strategies and operational readiness, while enabling AI-led transformation with production-grade agents and a unified platform fabric.

Infosys' new GCC model brings together Infosys Agentic Foundry for building and scaling reliable production-grade AI agents, EdgeVerve AI Next as the unified platform to run applied and agentic AI at enterprise scale, and Infosys Topaz, to infuse AI-first services and solutions across the GCC lifecycle. It is further complemented by Infosys' expertise in leveraging AI to transform business processes, making them smarter, faster, and more intuitive. Infosys recently helped establish a dedicated GCC for Lufthansa Systems which is developing future-ready and sustainable aviation IT products and data-driven solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, customer experience, and competitiveness by leveraging the generative AI capabilities of Infosys Topaz.

By unifying technology, talent, and transformation capabilities, Infosys enables clients to turn their GCCs into scalable innovation engines that deliver global mandates and business growth imperatives. Key capabilities include:

End-to-end Setup and Transformation: Delivering fully integrated GCC lifecycle management, from strategy development and site selection to entity setup, recruitment, and operational launch.

Delivering fully integrated GCC lifecycle management, from strategy development and site selection to entity setup, recruitment, and operational launch. AI-powered Innovation: Embedding enterprise AI capabilities across GCC operations, driving cost efficiency, faster time-to-market, and new business opportunities.

Embedding enterprise AI capabilities across GCC operations, driving cost efficiency, faster time-to-market, and new business opportunities. Future-ready Talent: Utilizing the Infosys Springboard digital learning platform and the world's largest corporate university infrastructure to ensure a sustainable pipeline of skilled talent tailored to meet enterprise needs..

Utilizing the Infosys Springboard digital learning platform and the world's largest corporate university infrastructure to ensure a sustainable pipeline of skilled talent tailored to meet enterprise needs.. Right-fit Operating Models: Offering options such as Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT), assisted GCC builds, joint ventures, and partner-hosted models.

Stefanie Neumann, CEO, Lufthansa Systems, said, "Our collaboration with Infosys to establish a dedicated Global Capability Center has been a pivotal step in digital transformation journey of Lufthansa Systems. By leveraging their strong GCC and AI capabilities, we are building a future-ready innovation hub that enables our customers to enhance aviation safety, drive operational efficiency, and improve customer experience. This partnership empowers us to accelerate our vision for sustainable and intelligent aviation."

Frans Woelders, COO, Danske Bank, said, "Two years into our collaboration with Infosys, our Global Capability Center has become core to the execution of our strategy and to our AI-first vision. By leveraging Infosys' expertise, we have integrated AI into our software delivery lifecycle through tools like GitHub Copilot, developed reusable GenAI platforms to drive innovation and scalability across the bank, and are now deploying multiple GenAI use cases across business domains, including customer service, compliance, risk, and operations. This journey reflects our commitment to creating differentiated experiences for our customers and employees by building a truly AI-first bank, with Infosys playing a pivotal role in enabling this transformation."

Hrishi Raj Agarwalla, Vice President - GCC research, Everest Group, said, "Infosys has outlined a GCC approach that brings together its technology partnerships, investments in AI and innovation labs, plug-and-play infrastructure, and broad talent model, to support enterprises across the GCC lifecycle, from setting up new centers to transforming existing ones."

Satish H.C, EVP and Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said, "As enterprises transform GCCs into strategic hubs, Infosys is ready to accelerate their journey. Our AI-first approach, comprehensive GCC lifecycle capabilities, and global delivery excellence, uniquely position us to help clients unlock new value. Our dedicated GCC practice will offer speed, scale, and strategic depth essential for the next wave of enterprise transformation."

