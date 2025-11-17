HONG KONG, Nov 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - iRad Hospital, the pioneering resort medical facility located at Studio City, today announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital. This partnership launches comprehensive cross-border medical concierge services, reinforcing the Macau government's "1+4" moderate economic diversification framework and supporting Macau's emergence as a medical tourism destination.



This strategic alliance enables seamless connectivity of medical services between the two regions, providing patients with access to expanded specialty medical resources through iRad's medical concierge platform.



Combining Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital's 103-year legacy of comprehensive medical excellence with iRad's over 20 years of professional medical experience and resort-integrated healthcare model, this partnership establishes an unprecedented healthcare network covering the Pearl River Delta region.



The medical concierge program facilitates integrated care coordination, efficient cross-institutional scheduling, and personalized treatment plans utilizing resources from both institutions. This comprehensive approach ensures seamless continuity of care, delivering better clinical outcomes for patients seeking medical services in the region.



Mr. Lawrence Ho, Founder of Black Spade Capital and Chairman & CEO of Melco, stated, "The collaboration between iRad and Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital demonstrates our commitment to advancing Macau's '1+4' industrial transformation agenda, creating vital healthcare connections between the two regions, enriching Studio City's health tourism offerings while expanding healthcare options for the Greater Bay Area community."



Mr. Wyman Li, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group, remarked, "Partnering with iRad reflects our vision of borderless healthcare, bringing exceptional value to patients in both markets, developing new approaches for the Greater Bay Area, and further deepening collaborative innovation across various sectors within the region."



Photo caption:



(From left to right) HKSH Head of Business Development Mr. Wei-Hsu Chen, iRad Hospital Founder & Chairman Dr. Matthew Ngan, HKSH Medical Group Chief Operating Officer Mr. Wyman Li, Black Spade Capital Founder and Melco Chairman & CEO Mr. Lawrence Ho, Black Spade Capital CEO and iRad Hospital Honorary Chairman Mr. Dennis Tam, HKSH Assistant Medical Superintendent Dr. Lau Chor Chiu, and iRad Hospital CEO Mr. Kin Wong celebrate the strategic partnership between iRad Hospital and Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital.



About HKSH Medical Group



Officially launched in September 2017, HKSH Medical Group promotes public health and advanced medicine through a multi-faceted, coordinated approach across clinical services, medical education, scientific research and public health education. Members of the Group, including Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, HKSH Healthcare and HKSH Eastern Medical Centre, are dedicated to offering top-quality holistic care to patients, upholding the motto 'Quality in Service, Excellence in Care.'



Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital is a key member of HKSH Medical Group. Established in 1922, it is one of the leading private hospitals in Hong Kong. Living up to its motto of 'Quality in Service Excellence in Care,' the Hospital is committed to serving the public as well as promoting medical education and research.



For more information about HKSH Medical Group, please visit www.hksh.com.



About iRad Medical Group'Hong Kong's Largest MRI Diagnostic Service Provider



Established in 2005, iRad is a trusted leader in diagnostic radiology across Hong Kong. Black Spade Capital has been iRad Medical's controlling shareholder since 2021. As at 2024, iRad was the largest MRI diagnostic services provider in Hong Kong by revenue and by the number of MRI scanners. Focused on delivering high-quality imaging services and exceptional patient care, the Group's strong and extensive client base includes the Government of the Hong Kong SAR, as well as other high-profile medical groups, corporations, private doctors and NGOs. Meanwhile, iRad Hospital is the first and largest private medical imaging and examination service provider within an integrated resort in Macau, making iRad Group the first medical imaging group in the world to offer comprehensive private imaging and examination services, including MRI and CT services, to the integrated resort industry.



