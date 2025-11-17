Wellgistics Health, Inc.: Wellgistics Health to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update on the morning of Thursday, November 20th, 2025

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Wellgistics Health, Inc. ("Wellgistics") (NASDAQ:WGRX), a health information technology leader at the nexus of the physical and technology healthcare infrastructures for prescription drug distribution from manufacturer to patient through licensed pharmacies, today announced that it will report third quarter 2025 provide a business update and report financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 on the morning of Thursday, November 20, 2025.

About Wellgistics Health, Inc.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) is pharmacy physical and technology enabling health IT company that specializes in optimizing the delivery medications from manufacturers to patients. Its integrated platform connects 6,500+ pharmacies and 200+ manufacturers, offering wholesale distribution, digital prescription routing, direct-to-patient delivery, and AI-powered hub services such as eligibility, adherence, onboarding, prior authorization, and cash-pay fulfillment. Wellgistics provides end-to-end solutions designed to restore access, transparency, and trust in U.S. healthcare.

For more information, visit www.wellgisticshealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When Wellgistics Health uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Wellgistics Health's strategy and descriptions of its future operations, prospects, and plans. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional factors are discussed in Wellgistics Health's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

Media & Investor Contact

Media:

media@wellgisticshealth.com

Investor Relations:

IR@wellgisticshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

SOURCE: Wellgistics Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/wellgistics-health-to-report-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-and-1102892