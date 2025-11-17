Ethtry Plc - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

17 November 2025

Ethtry PLC

("Ethtry" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes

Ethtry PLC (AQSE: ETHY), the UK-listed Company advancing an Ethereum Treasury Policy for the development of its commercial activities in the battery energy storage sector and other breakthrough technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Patrick Chopard as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr. Chopard is a highly experienced financial executive with over 15 years of experience in banking and financial markets. Most recently, he was responsible for leading Credit Markets at Barclays in Switzerland. Previously, he held senior leadership positions at Deutsche Bank and Nomura, overseeing operations across both the United Kingdom and Switzerland. His professional expertise includes liquidity management, market risk and institutional client coverage.

The Board further confirms that Mr. David Levis will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer and will transition to a non-executive position within the Company. This change will enable Mr. Levis to devote greater attention to the battery energy storage and other renewable energy initiatives being developed by GEM Energia Limited ('GEM') over which the Company holds a right of first refusal on all battery storage and renewable energy projects within GEM's portfolio., as well as to pursue potential synergies with other emerging and breakthrough technologies. The Board expresses its sincere appreciation to Mr. Levis for his leadership, guidance, and commitment during his tenure.

In addition, Mr. Steve Winfield has resigned from the Board with immediate effect. The Board wishes to acknowledge Mr. Winfield's valuable contribution to the Company and extends its best wishes for his future endeavours. His resignation forms part of the Board's ongoing governance realignment, aimed at ensuring continued focus on the Company's strategic objectives.

Mr. Patrick Chopard, Chief Executive Officer of Ethtry plc, commented:

"I am delighted to be joining Ethtry plc, an ambitious and innovative initiative at the juncture of traditional and decentralised finance (TradFi and DeFi). I look forward to working with a highly experienced and professional team across the globe to build on the firm's exciting vision for the future."

Mr. Oliver Murphy, Executive Director of Ethtry plc, added:

"The Board warmly welcomes Patrick to the Company and looks forward to working closely with him. His deep expertise in liquidity management and market risk will play a critical role as the Company advances its Ethereum treasury allocation framework. In addition, his extensive relationships and experience with institutional clients are expected to materially strengthen the Company's capital raising and co-investment initiatives.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Ethtry PLC Patrick Chopard (Chief Executive Officer) support@ethtry.com AlbR Capital Limited(Aquis Corporate Adviser) +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Ltd(Corporate Broker) IFC Advisory (Investor Relations) Graham Herring Zach Cohen ethtry@investor-focus.co.uk +44 (0)20 3934 663

Patrick Chopard does not hold any Ordinary Shares in the Company as at the date of this announcement. Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Patrick Chopard that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Current Directorships Past Directorships - Lessek GmbH

Important Notice - Intended Ethereum Treasury Holdings and Risk Disclosure

Ethtry has adopted an Ethereum Treasury Policy outlining its intention, subject to market conditions, to allocate a portion of its future treasury reserves to Ethereum ("ETH"). This policy has been prepared to comply with the Aquis Cryptoassets Policy and relevant provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA).

The Company currently holds no Ethereum or other cryptoassets, but may seek to acquire Ethereum in the future as part of its treasury management strategy. Ethereum is a cryptoasset that is not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The Company is not authorised or regulated by the FCA, and investments in the Company's shares are not protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme ("FSCS") or the Financial Ombudsman Service ("FOS").

Should the Company proceed with any Ethereum acquisition, shareholders should note that Ethereum is a high-risk, volatile asset class. Risks include significant price fluctuations, custody and cyber-security vulnerabilities, liquidity and counterparty risks, regulatory uncertainty, and the absence of statutory investor protection. Cryptoassets are high-risk investments, and investors should be prepared to lose all of the money they invest.

The Company's full Ethereum Risk Disclosure, prepared in accordance with the Aquis Cryptoassets Policy, has been published on its website and is available upon request from the Company.