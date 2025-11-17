Liwan Real Estate Development unveils SAR 4.5bn Liwan Najd, it's largest project to date, at Cityscape Global 2025

Landmark mixed-use community in Riyadh's Granada District will include 2,500 residential units, hotel, retail, lifestyle, and office spaces - expanding Liwan's portfolio of vibrant, sustainable communities.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Riyadh-based mixed-use developer, Liwan Real Estate Development has announced Liwan Najd, a SAR 4.5 billion, 2,500-unit mixed-use development next to Al Yarmuk Metro Station in Riyadh's Granada District, on the opening day of Cityscape Global 2025. The project expands Liwan's growing portfolio of sustainable communities and supports the Kingdom's commitment to Vision 2030's housing and urban development goals.

Now at the design stage, Liwan Najd will be one of the largest Saudi mixed-use real estate projects to date. Spanning 151,308 sqm with a built-up area of 600,000 sqm, Liwan Najd features approximately 2,500 residential units across studios, apartments, penthouses, townhouses, and villas. The project also integrates a hotel, offices, F&B, retail, and a mosque, with more than 60% of its footprint dedicated to open and landscaped areas that promote wellbeing and community life.

With a total value of SAR 4.5bn, Liwan Najd represents a strong opportunity in one of Riyadh's highest-growth districts, supported by robust housing demand and expanding infrastructure. Its strategic location along Alhasan Ibn Hussein Ibn Ali Boulevard, near transport corridors and employment centers, ensures long-term value and sustainable returns for investors and residents alike.

Blending Najdi architectural traditions with modern design principles, Liwan Najd emphasizes walkability, inclusivity, and accessibility. The result is a cohesive urban environment that encourages active living, social connection, and wellbeing.

"Liwan Najd reflects our vision for the future of Saudi urban living," said Abdulrahman bin Saud Aldhyem, CEO of Liwan Real Estate Development. "It's where heritage and modernity meet, and where sustainable communities generate long-term value for residents and investors. We are especially proud to be unveiling this milestone at Cityscape Global 2025, which showcases the very best the Kingdom has to offer."

Riyadh's real estate market continues to expand, with housing transactions exceeding SAR 120bn in H1 2025 (Knight Frank) and a growing investor appetite for integrated, mixed-use developments that combine livability with long-term value. Liwan Najd directly responds to this trend, setting a new benchmark for communities that bring people, culture, and commerce together.

The announcement at Cityscape Global 2025 highlights Liwan's role in the next phase of Riyadh's transformation into a global business and lifestyle hub. With the city's population projected to surpass 10 million by 2030, demand for lifestyle-driven, community-led developments like Liwan Najd continues to rise.

Livein Liwan, the company's 616-unit development on King Abdullah Road, has also recently reached 50% construction completion, underscoring the company's delivery momentum and alignment with Vision 2030's housing goals. Together with its broader pipeline, Liwan aims to deliver 10,000 homes that foster community, attract investment, and define Riyadh's next era of livability.

"Liwan Najd is more than a real estate project - it's a statement about how Saudi cities are evolving," added Mr. Aldhyem. "By aligning investment opportunity with sustainable urban growth, we're creating destinations that deliver both community value and long-term growth."

About Liwan Real Estate Development

Liwan Real Estate Development is a Riyadh-based Saudi developer dedicated to creating mixed-use projects where people live, work, connect, and prosper. Guided by the values of creativity in designing and developing urban projects that enriches the customer experience, it integrates Saudi heritage with modern design to deliver landmark destinations that enhance the Kingdom's urban quality of life and help deliver Vision 2030's transformative housing targets.

