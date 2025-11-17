Ancient, a long-term investor in building enduring platforms across specialty finance and services, today announced its strategic investment into Burgess, the world's preeminent superyacht company.

Founded in 1975 by Nigel Burgess and led since 1992 by CEO Jonathan Beckett, Burgess has built a 50-year legacy of excellence. The firm offers full-service solutions in Yacht Brokerage, Charter, New Construction, Management, Crew Services, and Insurance. It is renowned for its technical expertise, high-touch client service, and its role in some of the most significant superyacht transactions in history. Burgess operates globally with 18 offices in key yachting hubs including London, Monaco, New York, and Miami, as well as Asia and the Middle East, and is trusted by the world's most discerning clientele for its discretion, expertise, and white-glove service.

"Partnering with Ancient gives Burgess the resources, scale, and creativity we want to accelerate our leadership position in the industry, without compromising our independence or our culture," said Beckett.

"This partnership empowers us to invest further in technology, talent, and the evolving needs of our clients, while remaining true to the values that define Burgess," added Ian Armstrong, Burgess' Managing Director.

The partnership reflects a shared belief that clients at the highest levels expect more than service; they expect stewardship, insight, and a relationship built on trust over time. To that end, Burgess' senior leadership team are remaining in post to lead the business into the next era.

"Burgess represents the highest standards in the superyacht industry," said Loren Easton, Ancient's Head of Private Investing. "Burgess's enduring legacy, global reach, and commitment to service align perfectly with Ancient's mission to invest in category-defining platforms built for the long term."

The acquisition reflects Ancient's strategic focus on investing in specialized, service-intensive businesses that cater to the increasingly sophisticated lifestyles of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. As trends in adventure travel, wellness, and connected living reshape how clients engage with their assets, Burgess remains at the forefront of delivering thoughtful, full-service solutions tailored to their evolving expectations.

This partnership also reinforces Ancient's broader investment philosophy of "masterpieces, not many pieces", which emphasizes building a select number of high-impact platforms that benefit from deep alignment, long-term capital, and operational excellence.

Ancient is a long-term investor in unique and enduring businesses across both specialty finance and specialized services. The firm provides long-term capital and operational expertise to a focused group of platforms where it can drive transformative growth in partnership with visionary leaders.

