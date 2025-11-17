Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (TSXV: MEX) (the "Company" or "Mexican Gold") announces that it will host its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time), at Suite 220, 145 Chadwick Court, North Vancouver, British Columbia, V7M 3K1. The management information circular in connection with the AGM, and other proxy-related materials, will be mailed to shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and will also be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://mexicangold.ca/investors/?tab=agm. The record date of the Meeting is October 22, 2025.

At the AGM, Shareholders will be asked to set the number of directors, elect directors for the ensuing year, appoint an auditor of the Company, and approve the Company's 10% rolling Stock Option Plan.

John Anderson and Ali Zamani will not be seeking re-election at the AGM. The Company proposes the election of incumbent director and Chief Executive Officer, Jack Campbell, and new director nominees, Nathan Lavertu and Ashley O'Neill. The Company wishes to thank Messrs. Anderson and Zamani for their many years of service and contribution.

Mr. Lavertu is Operations Manager of TSX Venture Exchange-listed issuers Nevada King Gold Corp. and Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. He has over seven years' experience leading a top-performing team in the commercial real estate space with more than $3.5 billion in multifamily loan approvals. He is also a United States Marine Corps Veteran, graduating summa cum laude from The Citadel with a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting. Ms. O'Neill is an Associate at Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. and an Analyst at MP1 Capital Ltd. focusing on investment research and due diligence in junior mining and venture markets. She holds a BS in Neuroscience from the University of Michigan.

If registered Shareholders experience a delay in receiving AGM materials due to the rotating postal strike in Canada and require assistance in submitting votes in advance of the proxy-cut off time and date (i.e. 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Monday, December 8, 2025), please contact the Company directly at info@mexicangold.ca for assistance. Non-registered Shareholders should contact their intermediary (e.g. broker, etc.) with voting instructions well in advance of the proxy cut-off time to ensure such intermediary has ample time to act upon receipt of voting instructions.

About Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Mexican Gold is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals and copper projects in the Americas. Mexican Gold is exploring and advancing the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas mining district in Veracruz State, Mexico, and host to one of the newest, under-explored skarn systems known in Mexico.

