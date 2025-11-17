Vancouver, Canada and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3.F) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 11 AM Melbourne time in Melbourne, Australia.

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting and Information Circular (the "Circular") dated October 10, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting.

A total of 95,812,993 common shares were represented at the Meeting, consisting of approximately 37.06% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions passed and the proxies as set out at Appendix 1, which includes detailed voting results for the election of each director nominated in the Circular.

A report with the final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be provided in a Report of Voting Results to be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF), controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 km north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 1.2 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing approximately 20 % of the in-situ value alongside gold, meaning Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defense and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93-98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, over 1,000 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.

This news release has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

APPENDIX 1

SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LTD.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOVEMBER 17, 2025, MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

Resolution Vote type Voted Voted (%) O/S (%) Number of Directors For 86,157,146 89.92 33.32

Against 9,655,847 10.08 3.74

Non Votes 0.00

0.00

Invalid 0.00

0.00 Ernest Thomas Eadie For 94,587,315 98.73 36.59

Withheld 1,215,374 1.27 0.47

Non Votes 10,304

0.00

Invalid 0.00

0.00 Michael Hudson For 95,088,516 99.49 36.78

Withheld 483,957 0.51 0.19

Non Votes 240,520

0.09

Invalid 0.00

0.00 David Henstridge For 88,217,457 92.30 34.12

Withheld 7,355,016 7.70 2.85

Non Votes 240,520

0.09

Invalid 0.00

0.00 Georgina Carnegie For 95,582,671 99.77 36.97

Withheld 220,018 0.23 0.09

Non Votes 10,304

0.00

Invalid 0.00

0.00 Appointment of Auditors For 95,050,513 99.20 36.77

Withheld 762,328 0.80 0.29

Non Votes 152

0.00

Invalid 0.00

0.00 Omnibus Incentive Plan For 86,747,190 90.54 33.55

Against 9,065,803 9.46 3.51

Non Votes 0.00

0.00

Invalid 0.00

0.00 Amendment to Articles For 95,687,778 99.88 37.02

Against 114,911 0.12 0.04

Non Votes 10,304

0.00

Invalid 0.00

0.00 Placement Securities For 93,476,096 99.28 36.16

Against 679,593 0.72 0.26

Non Votes 1,657,304

0.64

Invalid 0.00

0.00

The table above shows the number of proxy votes received prior to the Meeting. The Company notes that no additional votes were cast directly in the Meeting. Accordingly, the table above reflects the final voting on the resolutions.

