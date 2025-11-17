KBRA releases a recap of the 2025 European Structured Finance Symposium, held in London on 14 November. The company hosted structured finance (SF) professionals at the May Fair Hotel to discuss key trends and developments shaping the SF market. This year's symposium featured industry leaders across four panels, each moderated by a KBRA analyst. Discussions covered consumer and small and midsized enterprise (SME) ABS, renewable securitisations, data centres, and UK RMBS.

The event opened with a fireside chat moderated by KBRA Macro Strategist Gordon Kerr, which explored how major economies are adapting to ongoing macroeconomic shifts, with growth remaining subdued but stable. Credit spreads are relatively tight but continue to offer attractive returns, while interest rates are expected to stay higher for longer, albeit below recent peaks. Looking ahead to 2026, Europe's primary risk is a resurgence in inflation-if it rises or remains sticky, the resulting pressure could weaken performance across consumer-linked asset classes. Credit exposure and pricing will remain key themes, with markets cautiously optimistic for a stronger year ahead, contingent on supportive policy and economic conditions.

