Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) (OTCQB: RRDMF) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging continuous rock-chip channel sampling results from the Ash Shajjah prospect, part of its Jabal Sahabiyah gold exploration project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Royal Road's exploration activities in Saudi Arabia are conducted through its local subsidiary, Royal Road Arabia Limited ("RRA"), a 50:50 joint venture with MIDU Company Limited ("MIDU"), a Jeddah-based investment group with interests across the mining, industrial, real estate, and utilities sectors.

The Ash Shajjah prospect lies within the Company's Jabal Sahabiyah project in Asir Province, covering three contiguous Exploration Licenses totalling 284 square kilometers (see Figure 1). Gold mineralization occurs within a broadly north-south striking, folded and doubly plunging, sheeted quartz-vein system.

Continuous rock-chip channel sampling has expanded on previous results (see Press Release October 6, 2025) and has now extended the footprint of known gold mineralization at Ash Shajjah to more than 800 meters of strike, remaining open both to the north and the south. Selected results include (see Table 1 and Figure 2):

ASCH01 - 11 meters at 0.9 g/t gold (open across strike)

ASCH04 - 9 meters at 1.3 g/t gold

ASCH06 - 10 meters at 2.2 g/t gold (open across strike)

ASCH07 - 11 meters at 0.5 g/t gold (open across strike)

ASCH14 - 20 meters @ 0.5 g/t gold

ASCH16 - 8 meters @ 1.0 g/t gold

ASCH17 - 6 meters @ 15.0 g/t gold (open across strike)

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4008/274689_figure_1.jpg

GOLD TRENCH ID E N Z(m) AZIM LENGTH FROM TO LENGTH

(m)* (g/t) ASCH01 356842 2136649 1268 47 11.0 0.0 11.0 11 0.9 ASCH02 356832 2136666 1254 38 15.0 0.0 2.0 2 0.4 11.0 15.0 4 0.4 ASCH03 356780 2136750 1222 68 18.0 15.0 18.0 3 3.5 ASCH04 356779 2136768 1226 56 17.0 5.0 14.0 9 1.3 ASCH05 356733 2136938 1230 76 12.0 0.0 8.0 8 0.4 ASCH06 356734 2136952 1238 12 14.0 4.0 14.0 10 2.2 ASCH07 356707 2136987 1232 91 11 0.0 11.0 11 0.5 ASCH08 356726 2137052 1225 104 13 0.0 8.0 8 0.6 ASCH009 356733 2137401 1238 90 27 7.0 10.0 3 0.8 ASCH010 356728 2137262 1233 105 21 4.0 6.0 2 0.5 ASCH011 356736 2137367 1268 95 11 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS ASCH012 356732 2137312 1240 105 10 ASCH013 356729 2137092 1222 120 19 13.0 14.0 1 0.4 ASCH014 356712 2137023 1232 120 35 8.0 28.0 20 0.5 ASCH015 356725 2136916 1233 60 36 16.0 19.0 3 0.7 31.0 33.0 2 2.6 ASCH016 356747 2136881 1227 90 21 3.0 11.0 8 1.0 ASCH017 356788 2136734 1224 75 17 4.0 10.0 6 15.0 ASCH018 356857 2136649 1227 35 10 4.0 5.0 1 1.1



Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4008/274689_figure_2.jpg

Complementing the rock-chip geochemistry, the Company has completed detailed geological mapping, ground magnetics and radiometrics across the prospect. Integration of these datasets indicates a vein system that continues beyond current sampling, with intermittent sub-crop suggesting a potential cumulative strike length of up to 3 kilometers and aggregate widths averaging approximately 5 meters.

Results to date point to the potential for an open-pit style scenario at Ash Shajjah, with overall grades influenced by the frequency and distribution of moderately plunging high-grade shoots; such as that intersected in ASCH17, returning 6 meters at 15.0 grams per tonne gold.

"Ash Shajjah is one of four known gold-mineralized vein systems within the Jabal Sahabiyah project area," said Dr. Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and CEO. "These systems can be challenging to trace on surface as they often appear as isolated outcrops within broad dry drainages or beneath colluvial cover. Our recent work has significantly improved our understanding of these gold mineralized vein systems, and we are looking forward to drill-testing these veins, and their concealed extensions, once mapping and modelling is complete in the coming weeks."

About Royal Road Minerals:

Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR, on the OTCQB under the ticker RRDMF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company's mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity. The Company currently explores in the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia and Morocco and in Colombia. More information can be found on the Company's website www.royalroadminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Dr. Tim Coughlin, BSc (Geology), MSc (Exploration and Mining Geology), PhD, FAusIMM, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Road Minerals Limited and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, the Alliance, the intention to form a joint venture, enter into a related agreement and establish Newco and, more generally, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Sample preparation and analyses are conducted according to standard industry procedures at certified laboratories.

Rock-Chip and Chip-Channel Sampling and Analysis

Chip-Channel samples were collected on continuous 1 meter intervals across exposed sheeted veins and surrounding host rock. Samples of between 1 to 2kg were collected along the sampling interval using a hammer and chisel. All rock-chip samples were bagged in the field and sent to ALS Jeddah for gold and multi-elements analysis (Gold-ICP22 and ME-MS61. Select samples were also analyzed using a screen analysis technique to account for coarse gold (method Gold-SCR24). QAQC materials including CRMs, Blanks, and Duplicates were inserted into the sample batch on a ratio of 1:28.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.

