Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Toogood Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGC) (OTCQB: TGGCF) (FSE: D3P) ("Toogood" or the "Company") today announced that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol "TGGCF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TGC".

The Company expects that the listing on the OTCQB will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for US investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach.

"Listing on the OTCQB expands Toogood's visibility and accessibility to a broader investor audience, while improving overall liquidity - an important step in the Company's growth," stated Colin Smith, CEO. "The US market is indispensable for accessing larger pools of capital, and the US listing gives millions of US investors easier access to transact Toogood shares."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Toogood Gold Corp. at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Toogood Gold Corp.

Toogood Gold Corp. holds a 100% interest in the district-scale Toogood Gold Project on New World Island, Newfoundland - recognized as a tier-one mining jurisdiction. The 164 km² property is strategically located just 50 km north of New Found Gold's Queensway Project and 200 km northeast of Equinox Gold's Valentine Lake Mine, within the same prolific structural corridor (Exploits Subzone).

The Project's inaugural drill program in 2022 delivered a high-grade, at-surface gold discovery, with visible gold encountered in 15 of 19 holes and mineralization remaining open in all directions. Follow-up drilling in 2025 continued to expand this discovery, intersecting visible gold in 10 of 30 holes and again exhibiting open-ended mineralization.

The Toogood Gold Project benefits from exceptional accessibility and infrastructure, including paved highway access, power lines, fresh water, and proximity to tidewater - positioning the Project for efficient ongoing exploration and future development.

Additional information about Toogood Gold Corp. can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274708

SOURCE: Toogood Gold Corp.