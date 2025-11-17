Plug Power, Inc.: Plug Power Selected by Carlton Power for 55 MW GenEco Electrolyzer Deployment Across Three Green Hydrogen Projects in the United Kingdom

UK government-backed production facilities, expected to be operational in 2027, will be the largest electrolyzer installation in the country and will supply green hydrogen to decarbonize local industrial operations

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2025(NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced it has been selected for an equipment supply and long-term service agreement (LTSA) totaling 55 MW for three green hydrogen projects being developed by Carlton Power in the United Kingdom. The award, subject to final investment decision (FID), includes 30 MW for the Barrow-in-Furness Hydrogen project in Cumbria, 15 MW for the Trafford Green Hydrogen project in Greater Manchester, and 10 MW for the Langage Green Hydrogen Project in Plymouth, marking the largest combined electrolyzer supply contract in the UK to date.

Developed by Carlton Powerthrough its joint venture with Schroders Greencoat,the Barrow-in-Furness hydrogen project will feature six 5 MW Plug Power GenEco Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers using renewable electricity to generate hydrogen. Under a secured offtake agreement with Kimberly-Clark, the 30 MW plant will supply green hydrogen to the company's nearby manufacturing facility, significantly reducing carbon emissions across its operations.

Plug Power will also supply 15 MW of GenEco PEM electrolyzers for Carlton Power's Trafford Green Hydrogen project, located within the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park in Greater Manchester. Trafford Green is one of the UK's flagship green hydrogen initiatives and is designed to support industrial and transportation decarbonization across the Manchester region. The project will utilize renewable and low-carbon electricity to produce green hydrogen for a variety of local end users-including manufacturing, heavy transport operators, and municipal fleets-and is expected to begin operations in 2027. Trafford Green forms a key part of Greater Manchester's long-term net zero strategy.

The Langage Green Hydrogen project includes two 5 MW Plug Power GenEco PEM electrolyzers. As an industry-leading initiative, the facility will use renewable energy to produce green hydrogen fuel to decarbonize industrial facilities. As capacity of the plant is scaled and demand for hydrogen increases in other applications, the green hydrogen can be used as alternative fuel for commercial and passenger transport and heating networks.

All projects are backed by the UK Government's Hydrogen Business Model (Hydrogen Allocation Round 1 - HAR1). FID for the Barrow-in-Furness Green Hydrogen project and Trafford Green Hydrogen project is expected before the end of 2025, while FID for the Langage Green Hydrogen project is expected in the first quarter of 2026. Once operational, the Barrow-in-Furness project will be a major driver of the hydrogen economy in Northwest England, while the Trafford Green and Langage Green developments will strengthen the UK's regional hydrogen infrastructure by enabling multi-sector adoption and supporting a diverse network of hydrogen users. Together, the three projects serve as blueprints for industrial decarbonization and energy security, furthering the UK's low-carbon hydrogen ambitions.

"These projects underscore Plug Power's growing leadership in the European hydrogen market and our ability to deliver scalable, reliable electrolyzers for industrial applications," said Jose Luis Crespo, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Plug Power. "Through trusted partnerships and government-backed initiatives like HAR1, we're accelerating the adoption of green hydrogen to help major manufacturers achieve their decarbonization goals."

"This collaboration with Plug Power is a cornerstone of our strategy to deliver reliable, renewable power for UK manufacturers," said Eric Adams, Hydrogen Director at Carlton Power. "Partnering with Plug Power ensures we're combining proven technology with long-term investment and operational expertise. We're developing projects that sets a new standard for scale, performance, and sustainability in green hydrogen production, and furthering the UK's industrial decarbonization."

Plug Power brings proven expertise in large-scale hydrogen production, operating the largest electrolytic liquid hydrogen plant in the United States, with additional facilities in Tennessee and Louisiana. Its GenEco electrolyzers deliver industry-leading efficiency and reliability, supported by long-term service solutions that ensure optimal performance and reduced lifecycle costs.

Europe remains one of Plug Power's most strategic growth markets. The company is advancing multi-gigawatt electrolyzer projects in Spain, the UK, and beyond, supported by a $2 billion global opportunity pipeline. The Barrow-in-Furness and Trafford projects underscores Plug Power's expanding role as a trusted industrial solutions provider, helping make green hydrogen cost-effective and accessible for industrial, utility, and infrastructure customers worldwide.

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers-advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Plug Power Safe Harbor Statement



This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. ("Plug"), including but not limited to statements about: Plug's ability to build and deploy the next generation of industrial energy solutions and meet the demand for clean hydrogen produced by PEM technology; continued or anticipated successful deployment of large-scale electrolyzer projects; electrolyzer projects generally reaching final investment decisions and the Carlton Power projects specifically reaching final investment decision; the Carlton Power projects beginning operations in 2027; advancement of multi-gigawatt electrolyzer deployments in Europe; the success of using renewable energy to produce green hydrogen fuel to decarbonize industrial facilities; solidification of Plug's leadership position in delivering modular, high-performance hydrogen systems and in the European hydrogen market generally; Plug's ability to deliver scalable, reliable electrolyzers for industrial applications; and Plug's success as a trusted industrial solutions provider and ability to make green hydrogen cost-effective and accessible for industrial, utility, and infrastructure customers. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Plug in general, see Plug's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section of Plug's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Plug's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2025 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and Plug undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

