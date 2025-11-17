The United States continues to dominate the global media and entertainment industry, generating 39% of all revenues a $430 billion share of the $1.1 trillion worldwide market according to the latest forecast from Omdia. The US also leads every major streaming segment: 53% of global subscription video on demand (SVOD) revenues ($181 billion), 80% of free ad-supported TV (FAST) revenues ($6 billion), and 70% of connected TV advertising ($48 billion).

At the same time, Korean content has become the world's most-watched non-English programming, with Korean titles consistently appearing in Netflix's global Top 10 lists.

Speaking at the recent KFAST New York event, hosted by the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT and KAIT, Maria Rua Aguete, Head of Media Entertainment at Omdia, highlighted how these two forces are converging.

"The US is the world's largest FAST market, and Korean content is the most in-demand non-English content globally," said Rua Aguete. "Bringing them together isn't just strategic it's a multi-billion-dollar opportunity.

"Platforms are actively seeking premium, high-engagement programming. Korean FAST channels have the audience, the global appeal, and the momentum to win in the US market."

With the US driving FAST growth and Korea leading the global content wave, the opportunity for Korean FAST channels in America is now at its strongest point yet.

