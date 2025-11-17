Russian drones struck a solar installation in Ukraine's Odesa Oblast on Nov. 15, damaging the plant and forcing critical services onto backup power, according to the regional administration.A solar power station located in the Odesa Oblast of southwestern Ukraine was struck by Russian drones over the weekend. The incident, which took place on the night of Nov. 15 to 16, caused a fire to break out and the solar power plant to be damaged, according to a statement published by the Odesa Regional Military Administration. While local press states the event caused power outages in several districts, ...

