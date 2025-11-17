Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - On the latest episode of the DesignRush Podcast, Daniel Gilbert, Global CEO of Brainlabs, breaks down why scientific process, relentless iteration, and deep AI integration are now essential for agency performance.

Founded in 2012, Brainlabs began as a one-person consultancy and scaled into a 1,000+ person global agency by applying a data-driven, systems-first approach to marketing.

In the episode, Gilbert outlines three key AI realities every media agency must face to stay competitive:

1. Mistake: Using AI Without Process

Agencies fail when they treat AI as a magic trick instead of a system. "If you can't describe what you're doing as a process, you don't know what you're doing," Gilbert says.

Brainlabs embeds AI across every workflow, but only after documenting those workflows for continuous improvement. This ensures AI is used to scale repeatable precision. "AI acts as an accelerant for operational excellence," he adds.

2. Warning: Visibility in AI Requires Product Excellence

Many brands think AI visibility is about tricking algorithms. It's not. "You can't outmarket a poor product. What LLMs surface is based on real-world sentiment," Gilbert says.

Visibility in tools like ChatGPT and Gemini depends on credible signals: content, UX, reviews, and overall product truth.

"AI scrapes the ecosystem for proof. Agencies must treat marketing as a system that begins with product quality," Gilbert adds.

3. Rule: Average Prompts Equals Average Results

Most users treat LLMs like search bars and get average answers.

"Ask for 'how to market' and you'll get generic advice. Ask through a lens... say, the principles of Daniel Gilbert, and you'll get differentiated, high-value output," he says.

Gilbert stresses that prompting is now a strategic skill. Without context and clarity, LLMs return generic outputs that flatten brand differentiation.

These principles reflect Brainlabs' philosophy: using AI to systematize excellence.

By licensing 95% of its stack and developing tools only when no off-the-shelf option exists, Brainlabs maintains speed without distraction.

Gilbert also emphasizes that culture is the real AI moat. "We celebrate tools in town halls, all-hands, Slack. Our culture logs everything we're playing with," he says. By sharing experiments and wins across the organization, Brainlabs builds a connected, adaptive workforce that turns clarity into speed and execution into compounding advantage.

Key Takeaways for Leaders

AI accelerates what's already structured and repeatable.

Visibility in AI ecosystems is earned through genuine product excellence.

Prompting with context and clarity drives differentiation.

Process, iteration, and culture create lasting AI advantage.

About Daniel Gilbert

Daniel Gilbert is the Founder and Global CEO of Brainlabs, the media agency known for turning marketing into a science. With a background in systems thinking and a degree from Oxford University, Gilbert has built Brainlabs into a globally recognized organization featured by Deloitte and Adweek for its innovation and culture.

