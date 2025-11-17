SPOTLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS LAUNCHES LANDMARK STUDY: INVISIBLE OR INFLUENTIAL? LUXURY TRAVEL IN THE ERA OF AI SEARCH

Key Takeaways:

Search as we know it is dead; it's about MRC, not SEO

The levers to manipulate artificial intelligence are now trust, authority and consistency

Travel was one of the first industries disrupted by online search; it's poised to be one of the first to be impacted by this seismic shift

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence becomes the world's new travel advisor, an authoritative white paper by Spotlight Communications, Invisible or Influential? Luxury Travel in the Era of AI Search, shares how luxury hotels are racing to remain visible in AI generated responses - not just to guests, but to the algorithms now rewriting the map of discovery.

The research suggests that this visibility to AI depends on what the study calls machine-readable credibility (MRC). Increasingly AI search relies upon trusted sources, consistent information, and authoritative voices when deciding which brands to surface. The study highlights that AI search replicates human thinking, differing markedly from how SEO-reliant programmes operate.

"AI-driven search no longer just directs travellers, it decides who deserves to be found. Visibility now depends on the quality of storytelling, the authority of coverage and the independent voices PR establishes. PR is no longer just what happens when the story is told - it is how AI learns to tell it." Lucy Clifton, CEO of Spotlight Communications

Produced in collaboration with Make Lemonade Fizz, a digital marketing agency specialising in AI-powered SEO and brand strategy, the study focussed on 15 brands and consisted of three core components: a structured questionnaire, in-depth qualitative interviews and independent digital audits.

Technical SEO and infrastructure reviews were measured using SEMrush, an off-the-shelf SEO technical audit tool which offers AI readiness assessments against an AI readiness index. Findings were then validated and verified through:

Website performance testing via Google PageSpeed Insights , to assess site health and technical quality

via , to assess site health and technical quality AI search presence and sentiment review using ChatGPT, Google AI Overview, Google AI Mode and Perplexity, analysing visibility, brand representation and review summaries within AI-driven search platforms

The research features perspectives from executives at The Dorchester Collection, Corinthia Hotels and Mantis Collection alongside independent properties spanning various luxury travel experiences - renowned hotels in New York and Shanghai, boutique hotels in Italy, island resorts in the Maldives, Caribbean beach clubs and luxury yacht charters. The results were surprisingly consistent, painting a clear picture of where luxury travel needs to go next.

Eight Key Findings

The study reveals a notable shift: domain authority (a range from 1 to 100 which aims to predict how likely a website is to appear in the search engine results pages), editorial reputation (the quality and credibility of editorial content) and machine-readable content structure are increasingly influencing which brands AI systems recommend.

The Laws of Visibility

AI trusts machine-readable credibility (MRC): authority, not ads Invisible Icons

Most luxury hotels audited are missed in 60% of relevant AI searches Performance Paradox

Technically great websites don't guarantee discovery - strong MRC does Beautiful but Invisible

No data, no visibility - algorithms can't see beauty. Content, Not Clicks

Media validation outranks traditional SEO keywords every time Economy of Trust

Steady PR and genuine reviews build algorithmic trust The AI Readiness Gap

Structure content, shape reputation, stay seen Architecture of Credibility

AI discovery is an earned medium, not a bought one

The full white paper, Invisible or Influential: Luxury Travel in the Era of AI Search, is available on request from Spotlight Communications: lucy.clifton@spotlightcoms.com

Note to Editors

The research took place during September and October 2025. The 17 bespoke audits (across 15 brands) provided insights into emerging patterns rather than definitive industry benchmarks. As AI search technology evolves, these findings offer a snapshot of how visibility is currently being shaped.

About Spotlight Communications

Spotlight Communications is a London-based, global-reaching luxury travel PR consultancy specialising in luxury travel, hospitality and destination storytelling. The agency works at the intersection of public relations, brand strategy and AI-driven visibility - helping global brands stay both visible and meaningful in an era of intelligent discovery. Spotlight's clients include leading hotel groups, independent icons and tourism boards seeking to connect human storytelling with algorithmic influence.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spotlight-communications-launches-landmark-study-invisible-or-influential-luxury-travel-in-the-era-of-ai-search-302617098.html