VITRONIC Machine Vision, Inc.: VITRONIC Secures Multi-Year, Multi-Million-Dollar Contract With Montgomery County, MD

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / VITRONIC is proud to announce the signing of a multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract with Montgomery County, Maryland. This landmark agreement marks a significant milestone for VITRONIC U.S., signaling the company's evolution from a leading hardware manufacturer to a full end-to-end turnkey service provider of automated traffic safety enforcement programs.

Through this next-generation model, VITRONIC will deliver integrated solutions designed to enhance road safety, operational efficiency, and public trust - in the United States and worldwide.

Traffic safety remains a significant challenge in the U.S., with 39,345 fatalities in 2024 - an 8.2% increase from five years ago. With 12.3 fatalities per 100,000 people, the U.S. fatality rate is over twice as high than European countries (5.9) and Australia (5.2). These figures highlight the urgent need for innovative and effective solutions to help protect lives.

Montgomery County, MD, first launched its automated traffic enforcement program in 1999 to improve road safety and reduce violations by influencing driver behavior. It is a key part of the county's Vision Zero initiative, which seeks to eliminate traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries.

According to county reports, there were 37 fatal crashes in 2024, exceeding the 2015 - 2019 annual average of 30 fatal crashes and 33 fatalities. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a rise in impairment, speed, nighttime and roadway departure crashes, further highlighting the critical need for this program to curb speed by changing driver behavior.

Montgomery County sought a new traffic safety partner capable of providing both cutting-edge technology and reliable long-term support.

We have always prioritized the safety of our residents and visitors," Chris Tippery, Director of Operations of the S.T.A.R.S. Program at Montgomery County explained. "Partnering with VITRONIC allows us to take a decisive step forward. With the automated traffic enforcement program, we gain access to VITRONIC's world-class technology and a company that truly understand this is more than just a business transaction but a partnership at every level. VITRONIC is the right choice to help us make Montgomery County roads safe for everyone."

The Next Level of Traffic Safety

Building on more than 40 years of expertise, VITRONIC provides traffic enforcement and tolling solutions worldwide and has now developed its end-to-end service model. This concept combines advanced enforcement technology with a comprehensive service framework, enabling states, counties and municipalities to swiftly and sustainably deploy reliable enforcement programs - without the burden of managing complex infrastructure.

"This contract is more than a business agreement - it's a shared commitment to saving lives and advancing the Vision Zero initiative.", said Kjell Lyngstad, President and CEO of VITRONIC North America," VITRONIC's service program provides U.S. counties, states and municipalities with the tools they need to address today's traffic challenges effectively. We are proud in the trust and confidence that Montgomery County is showing to VITRONIC to be an integral part in their Vision Zero goal."

Through this holistic model, Montgomery County can implement scalable safety measures that reduce accidents and fatalities. For VITRONIC, the initiative is also a strategic milestone.

"The Montgomery County project not only expands our U.S. operations but also introduces our world-wide proven end-to-end enforcement services to yet another very important market." Emphasized Daniel Scholz-Stein, CEO of VITRONIC Group. "With this model, we deliver real impact: fewer accidents, safer communities and saved lives."

About VITRONIC

VITRONIC is the world's leading innovation driver for machine vision, enabling its customers to master the challenges of tomorrow.

The global group of companies develops forward-looking solutions in the form of specialized products and software for image-based quality inspection, identification and process optimization, which find application in the growth sectors of automation and traffic engineering.

VITRONIC solutions make an important contribution to helping shape a safe and sustainable world. The existing limits of what is economically feasible are constantly being questioned in order to achieve the highest quality and productivity, for example in the production of automotive and pharmaceutical companies. Worldwide, Auto-ID solutions in logistics centers and at cargo airports, take over the reliable and efficient recording of shipments and thus ensure a transparent flow of goods.

In the transport sector, VITRONIC offers leading technology for increased safety on the roads, for optimizing traffic flow and for recording road usage.

Open and honest dealings with our customers form the foundation for jointly exploiting technological and process potential to the full. Joint success forms the basis of long-term cooperation with companies such as B. Braun, BMW, Daimler, DHL, UPS, Fresenius and Sanofi as well as with public clients.

Since its foundation in 1984, VITRONIC has been growing continuously for 40 years. The current annual turnover (2024) is above 260 million EUR and the company is currently represented on five continents in over 80 countries with around 1,400 employees. Since 2024 the company is part of ITIS Holding, leveraging the strengths of both entities, creating a strong end-to-end ITS and automation provider.

Development and production of VITRONIC systems are located at the company headquarters in Wiesbaden. VITRONIC subsidiaries span across all continents, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. Additionally, a global network of sales and service partners ensures localized support for international customers.

About ITIS Holding

ITIS Holding is a leading provider of intelligent traffic infrastructure and road user charging solutions. Proven and technologically neutral solutions cover the entire value chain: from designing and building to operating, maintaining, and providing services to road users. ITIS Holding helps governments and clients facilitate traffic management, generate revenue to finance infrastructure development, and increase road safety in a technologically and cost-efficient way. With the robust capital base, knowledge, and extensive experience of our shareholders, ITIS Holding is well-positioned to accelerate growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Visit www.itisholding.com

