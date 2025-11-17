Optimal Dynamics Appoints Jonathan Pollack as Chief Revenue Officer to Scale Growth Following Series C Funding

Global AI and SaaS Executive Tapped to Drive Industry Adoption of Decision Automation

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Optimal Dynamics , the leader in Artificial Decision Intelligence for the transportation industry, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Pollack as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Pollack joins Optimal Dynamics after a distinguished career scaling high-performing revenue and customer organizations across the enterprise SaaS, AI, and IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) sectors.

Jonathan Pollack is Optimal Dynamics' new Chief Revenue Officer

Pollack's appointment is a strategic move following the company's recent Series C funding round , which was dedicated to accelerating the industry-wide shift toward automated, intelligent freight decisions. Pollack will be responsible for growing and optimizing revenue-generating functions.

A Proven Leader in Scaling Technology Companies

Pollack brings a track record of success across various stages of high-growth technology companies. Most recently, he served as the Head of Revenue and Customer Success at Augury, an industrial AI unicorn. During his tenure, Augury's revenue scaled 10x+ and its customer base expanded over 4x. His prior experience includes technology leadership roles across GTM and operational roles across numerous verticals.

"I am thrilled to join Optimal Dynamics at such a critical inflection point," said Jonathan Pollack. "What drew me here was the rare combination of a stable, high-growth foundation and a truly differentiated technology built on proprietary IP. This isn't just 'fly-by-night AI'; this is a proven engine that solves real-world problems with quantifiable ROI and results. Optimal Dynamics is perfectly positioned to own the automated decision layer of logistics, and I look forward to scaling the team to meet this massive demand."

Scaling the Decision Layer of Logistics

Optimal Dynamics CEO, Daniel Powell, emphasized the importance of Pollack's experience in aligning with the company's commitment to delivering transformative outcomes at scale.

"Following our Series C funding, we made a commitment to scale our platform and accelerate industry adoption. Jonathan's experience navigating high-growth opportunities makes him the ideal leader for this mission," said Powell. "His global perspective and expertise in connecting sales, service, and technical functions will be instrumental as we help transportation companies unlock unprecedented levels of decision-making automation."

Pollack will be on-site at this week's Trimble Insight Tech Conference in New Orleans. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the Optimal Dynamics booth to learn more about automating operations and meet the team behind this transformative technology.

About Optimal Dynamics

Optimal Dynamics provides the decision intelligence layer that powers logistics transformation. Born out of 40 years of research at Princeton University, Optimal Dynamics leverages proprietary artificial intelligence technology to automate, optimize, and radically improve decision-making across trucking and transportation operations. Headquartered in New York City, Optimal Dynamics is backed by marquee investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, Bessemer Venture Partners, The Westly Group, and Activate Capital. Learn more at www.optimaldynamics.com .

