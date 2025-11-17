Matter Family Office and IWP Family Office Combine to Offer One of the Most Comprehensive Family Office Solutions for Ultra-High-Net-Worth Families

Merger Expands Capabilities While Enhancing High-Touch, Generational Service

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Matter Family Office and IWP Family Office announced today that they have merged, uniting two organizations with a shared commitment to serving ultra-high-net-worth families. The unified firm will continue to set the standard for an integrated, "forever" multi-family office that helps multigenerational families grow wealth, align decisions with their values, and manage day-to-day finances with care and continuity.



The combined firm creates a platform that blends deep public and private investment expertise, comprehensive family office services, and a proprietary culture & learning offering. Together, the firms serve over 140 families nationwide with over $10 billion in assets under advisement¹.



The merger brings together over 90 professionals across offices in St. Louis, Denver, and Dallas-Fort Worth, with integration focused on continuity, collaboration, and client-centered results.

Leadership of the combined firm includes Katherine Lintz, founder and managing member of Matter Family Office, who will serve as managing partner, and Charlie Willhoit, founder and president of IWP Family Office, who will serve as chief executive officer and managing partner.



The transaction was funded by BW Forsyth Partners, an investment firm with an evergreen capital base and a track record of supporting founder-led businesses. Forsyth's investment supports the strategic combination of Matter and IWP, enabling the creation of a scalable, differentiated platform designed to meet the evolving needs of multigenerational families.



"This merger is about expanding our ability to serve families with greater breadth and depth," said Lintz. "IWP brings complementary expertise that enhances the way we support families for generations to come."



"Joining forces with Matter Family Office and partnering with a long-term capital partner in BW Forsyth is an incredible next step in the evolution of our firm," said Willhoit. "With the combination of IWP and Matter, we are bringing expanded UHNW investment services, in-depth family office administration, and proprietary family-centric learning and communication programs under one roof. The ability to integrate these pillars of family office management and execute for our clients is game-changing."

About Matter Family Office

Founded in 1990, Matter Family Office is an independent, purpose-driven multi-family office that helps successful families navigate the complexities of wealth with clarity and care. Matter is a pioneer in integrated wealth management, offering investment management, strategic wealth planning, family learning and governance, tax, project management, and philanthropic consulting. With offices in St. Louis, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Denver, Matter serves as a trusted partner to over 140 client families across the U.S. In October 2024, Matter Family Office entered into a strategic capital investment partnership with BW Forsyth Partners to fund organic growth initiatives and future acquisitions. Learn more at Matter Family Office.



Advisory services offered by Matter LLC, dba Matter Family Office, a registered investment adviser.



About IWP Family Office

Founded in 2005, IWP Family Office is a Denver-based independent registered investment adviser focused on managing family offices for over 50 families across the country. IWP distinguishes itself by combining in-depth daily management of their clients' financial lives with advanced investment services specifically tailored to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. With a technology-driven approach, IWP provides a range of services including advanced bill pay, comprehensive reporting, sophisticated wealth planning, project management, and public and private investment management services.

¹Data as of December 31, 2024. Pro forma for IWP Family Office merger transaction, closed August 8, 2025.

