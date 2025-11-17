Enterprise Ireland client exports to Canada increased to record levels in 2024, reaching an all-time high of €585 million (CAD 954 million), representing growth of 32% from 2021.

Irish companies CodeEast, Sheenco Travel and HiTech Health announce new partnerships and market entries.

Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke T.D., today is leading a joint Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland four-day Trade Mission to Toronto and Ottawa, from November 17 to 20, to boost trade relationships and promote world-class Irish companies to the Canadian market. Thirty Enterprise Ireland clients will participate in the Trade Mission, with a focus on the financial services technology sectors.

Enterprise Ireland, the government agency responsible for supporting Irish businesses globally, announced a record-breaking year for Irish exports to Canada earlier this year, reaching an all-time high of €585 million (CAD 954 million) in 2024. This milestone reflects a 32 per cent growth in exports over the past three years, underscoring the deepening trade relationship with Ireland, in part due to the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Reflecting the momentum of Irish firms in the Canadian market, there are approximately 300 Enterprise Ireland client companies regularly exporting to Canada across key sectors, including digital technologies, industrial tech, life sciences, high-tech construction, fintech, agritech and education. In 2024, 55 Irish companies entered the Canadian market for the first time, highlighting Ireland's strategic focus on expanding its global reach and market diversification. Furthermore, Ireland-based multinational enterprises (MNEs) operating in Canada employed more than 19,000 people, while firms owned by Irish MNEs employed 34,000 people.

Commencing the Trade Mission in Toronto, Minister Burke said; "I am delighted to lead the Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland Trade Mission to Canada, where we will visit Toronto and Ottawa. Irish companies already make a significant impact to the Canadian economy, with Canada being the fourth largest market for Irish technology and services companies. I look forward to promoting Ireland as both a source of world-class products and services and as a world-leading destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) on my visit.

Ireland's continued contribution to FDI to Canada, at almost $20 billion CAD, highlights the depth of the economic ties between both countries, and we believe there is a significant opportunity for future growth, both for Irish companies and for Canadian companies seeking a European base.

Ireland's long-established trading relationships are underpinned by strong political and people-to-people connections, and it is important that we continue to invest in these relationships and maximize the value from diverse markets."

Key events during the Trade Mission include

Monday, November 17, Toronto

A strategic meeting between leading Canadian telecom company Rogers and Irish telecom company Alpha Wireless

A cybersecurity roundtable featuring Siren and Daon

Tuesday, November 18, Toronto

A Canada-Ireland Tech Event at the CN Tower

Wednesday, November 19, Ottawa

A Women in Leadership Roundtable that will spotlight Irish firms such as Workhuman, Osborne Recruitment, Core Optimisation, Sheenco Travel and PRONAV Clinical, promoting cross-border dialogue on talent, innovation, and leadership

Business luncheon at the Irish Ambassador's residence

In addition, Minister Burke and Enterprise Ireland CEO Jenny Melia will host a number of roundtables and Irish company engagements to celebrate market milestones and foster deeper collaboration.

Minister Burke will also officially launch the Enterprise Ireland Canada Advisory Tech Council,aimed at further accelerating growth and guiding export-ready tech firms through the Canadian business ecosystem. As part of the launch, three Irish tech companies, AI company Brightbeam, fintech company Capisso and security tech company Maya Data Privacy, will discuss Canadian market entry strategy with tech council members.

A strategic meeting betweenAlpha Wireless, an Irish telecommunications company specializing in advanced antenna solutions for wireless networks and Rogers, one of Canada's largest telecoms networks, will take place during the Trade Mission programme.

The meeting will focus on opportunities for future technical collaboration, demonstrating the capabilities and commitment of Irish companies to solving complex telecom challenges, and fostering high-impact international partnerships.

Enterprise Ireland's David McCaffery, Country Manager Canada, commented; "This week's Trade Mission to Canada reaffirms Enterprise Ireland's commitment to strengthening bilateral trade, promoting world-class innovation, and supporting the continued diversification of Irish companies in one of the world's most dynamic and growing markets.

Our team in Toronto is focused on supporting more companies to succeed in this exciting market. We now have 300 Enterprise Ireland client companies exporting to Canada on a regular basis, reflecting sustained growth in recent years-especially within the construction, digital technology, and fintech sectors."

Irish company announcements during this week's Trade Mission include:

HiTech Health is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Montreal, Quebec, marking a significant milestone in its expansion into the Canadian market and strengthening its North American presence. As a leading Irish CDMO specializing in cell and gene therapy, HiTech Health brings cutting-edge expertise and innovation to support the growing life sciences ecosystem in Canada.

Sheenco Travel has officially expanded into the Canadian market, partnering with a growing team of Canadian-based Luxury Travel Specialists, who are building their own luxury travel businesses under the Sheenco umbrella. Operating remotely across Canada, Sheenco Travel delivers tailored luxury travel experiences and personalized itineraries for discerning travellers seeking unforgettable journeys to Ireland, the UK, and beyond.

Irish fintech leader Fenergo has launched its Agentic AI Suite governed AI agents for onboarding, KYC/AML, screening, and remediation, to the Canadian market. Nearly 50 global banks, including leading Canadian financial institutions, are in the early adopter program, achieving measurable cycle-time reductions. Backed by Enterprise Ireland's recent investment to accelerate AI innovation in Ireland.

ABEX, one of Canada's leading insurance wholesalers, has partnered with Irish insurance software provider CodeEast to implement the data-driven, AI-ready ONEview platform, transforming its underwriting, operations, and capacity management. The collaboration delivers end-to-end automation, real-time visibility, and data-led decision-making, positioning ABEX as a next-generation, digital MGA.

The Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland Trade Mission this fall marks the beginning of a longer-term bilateral Canada-Ireland trade diversification strategy. Minister Burke, Ms. Meila, and select business leaders of the participating companies in this mission are available for media interviews upon request.

