MUSASHI JAPAN by TAIMATSU, a contemporary Japanese knife brand rooted in the spirit of craftsmanship and cultural harmony, announces its 2025 Black Friday campaign: "Dual Blades."

This year, MUSASHI moves beyond traditional discount culture to celebrate the philosophy of balance, precision, and mastery

Inspired by the concept of Nitoryu the dual-blade technique symbolizing harmony between strength and grace the campaign invites customers to experience the unity and balance of two blades. What begins as a Black Friday promotion becomes an artistic expression of Japanese craftsmanship.

At Musashi Japan, we extend the history and philosophy of Nitoryu into the modern kitchen, guiding customers toward the ideal combination of knives for their everyday cooking.

Not everything can-or should-be cut with a single knife. Each ingredient deserves the blade designed for it. True mastery doesn't lie in just technique, but also in understanding the balance and harmony between different tools, just as Miyamoto Musashi.

From November 17 to December 1, 2025, customers purchasing two or more knives will receive 10% off online.

For in-store customers at our Tokyo and Kyoto stores, they will receive a custom Musashi Japan tumbler with every purchase. Additionally, customers who spend ¥100,000 or more will receive an exclusive Daruma doll set. In-store customers can also receive 10% off when they use our new service, Samurai Tax.

The campaign is consistent across global platforms, with localized expressions for each region:

United States: "Double the Blades. Double the Power."

"Doublez les Lames, Doublez la Maîtrise."

"Doublez les Lames, Doublez la Maîtrise." Germany: "Doppelete Klingen, Doppelte Kraft."

"Doppelete Klingen, Doppelte Kraft." Spain: "Doble Filo, Doble Maestría"

By introducing craftsmanship to our customer, the brand aspires to become not just a maker of knives, but a curator of contemporary Japanese heritage.

As Stefan Kitanovikj, the brand's Creative Director, summarizes:

"A single blade is skill. Two blades are mastery."

About MUSASHI JAPAN by TAIMATSU

MUSASHI JAPAN blends traditional Japanese forging techniques with modern design, creating knives that embody precision, balance, and aesthetic simplicity. Each blade represents the spirit of Japan's craftsmanship timeless, disciplined, and beautifully refined.

For more information, visit: www.musashijapan.com

