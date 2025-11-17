New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) services, today announced that it has been recognized in the Global Capability Center (GCC) Setup Capabilities in India - PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 by Everest Group.

The PEAK Matrix® is an annual, independent assessment by Everest Group that benchmarks service providers based on vision, capability, and market success. Recognized as a Major Contender for the second consecutive year, Aeries has demonstrated a proven ability to help enterprises establish and optimize GCCs that drive innovation, scalability, and cost efficiency, especially for portfolio companies of Private Equity firms.

Our GCC Expertise

Aeries' GCC delivery model blends advisory insight with AI-enabled transformation and digital execution, helping clients build scalable global operations and accelerate business outcomes.

End-to-end GCC lifecycle support: From location strategy and entity setup to governance, talent ramp-up, and steady-state operations, Aeries ensures faster time-to-value and predictable execution through data-driven program management.

AI-powered operating models: Designed for portfolio-level value creation, Aeries embeds automation, analytics, and process intelligence to improve integration speed, KPI visibility, and decision accuracy.

Secure and compliant execution at scale: Built-in governance and data protection frameworks meet global compliance and cybersecurity standards while enabling continuous optimization.

"This recognition from Everest Group reinforces our position as a trusted transformation partner," said Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer of Aeries Technology. "We remain focused on helping global enterprises create GCCs that deliver measurable value, combining deep functional expertise with advanced technologies to drive sustainable growth."

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding product launches, leadership strategy, business expansion plans, initiatives, and operational transformation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated herein by reference. Actual results may differ materially. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274710

SOURCE: Aeries Technology, Inc.