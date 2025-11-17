The "Europe Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast by Value Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure, City-Level Construction by Value and Cost Structure, Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Europe, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.

It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The analyst's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Key Insights

Europe Residential Construction Industry

The European residential sector offers significant growth potential driven by urban densification, modernization of existing stock, and strong public-private collaboration. It presents numerous opportunities for value creation. However, inflationary pressures, regulatory fragmentation, and supply chain disruptions remain prominent risks that require agile, localized strategies; geopolitical uncertainties and funding volatility further stress the need for robust risk management.

Europe Commercial Construction

The commercial construction sector in Europe is poised for robust growth, driven by urban renewal, digital transformation, and a rising demand for flexible, sustainable workspaces. Despite persistent inflation, regulatory complexities, and market uncertainties, proactive government policies and private investments mitigate these risks. National and regional governments in countries such as France and the Netherlands are prioritizing urban regeneration and green commercial development through strategic initiatives. EU policies set broad regulatory frameworks customized by member states and local governments to meet regional market needs; collaborative efforts between central and local authorities ensure coherent policy execution.

Europe Institutional Construction

Institutional construction offers long-term benefits by enhancing public services, modernizing education, and upgrading healthcare infrastructure, thereby driving social progress and economic resilience. Funding constraints, bureaucratic delays, and policy uncertainties are significant hurdles that require coordinated public-private efforts and innovative financing models. High-profile projects, such as new university campuses in the UK and state-of-the-art hospitals in Germany, exemplify the ongoing transformation in institutional construction.

Europe Industrial Construction

European industrial construction offers significant potential for modernization, increased productivity, and enhanced global competitiveness through strategic investments in digital transformation. Despite challenges such as commodity price volatility, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory uncertainties, the sector remains attractive for long-term investors if proactive risk management is employed. Major projects such as advanced manufacturing plants in Germany, logistics hubs in the Netherlands, and technology parks in Eastern Europe are redefining the industrial landscape. These projects support regional industrial modernization and enhance global competitiveness through state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology integration.

Europe Infrastructure Construction

Modernized infrastructure offers vast opportunities to boost economic connectivity, drive regional growth, and improve quality of life across Europe. Significant investments in digital and sustainable technologies can transform aging systems and create long-term value despite high capital requirements and complex regulatory environments. Key infrastructure projects, reflecting a diverse agenda, include high-speed rail expansions in France, urban transit upgrades in Germany, and extensive road network improvements in Eastern Europe. These projects aim to improve connectivity, support economic recovery, and stimulate regional development by replacing aging systems with modern, resilient infrastructure.

Report Scope

A Bundled Offering, Comprising 10 Country Reports

Germany Construction Industry Databook

United Kingdom Construction Industry Databook

Russia Construction Industry Databook

France Construction Industry Databook

Italy Construction Industry Databook

Netherlands Construction Industry Databook

Spain Construction Industry Databook

Switzerland Construction Industry Databook

Poland Construction Industry Databook

Greece Construction Industry Databook

Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020-2029.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Economic Indicators

Top Cities Construction Data

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size forecast in value terms

Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size forecast in value terms:

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ntvsa0

