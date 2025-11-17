Yatsen Holding Limited: Yatsen Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 17, 2025

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading China-based beauty group, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 47.5% to RMB998.4 million (US$140.2 million) from RMB677.0 million for the prior year period.

Total net revenues from Skincare Brands [1] for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 83.2% to RMB490.8 million (US$68.9 million) from RMB267.9 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total net revenues from Skincare Brands for the third quarter of 2025 were 49.2%, as compared with 39.6% for the prior year period.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2025 increased to 78.2% from 75.9% for the prior year period.

for the third quarter of 2025 increased to 78.2% from 75.9% for the prior year period. Net loss for the third quarter of 2025 narrowed by 41.9% to RMB70.4 million (US$9.9 million) from RMB121.1 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss[2]for the third quarter of 2025 narrowed by 32.8% to RMB51.5 million (US$7.2 million) from RMB76.6 million for the prior year period.

Mr. Jinfeng Huang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yatsen, stated, "Today's results reflect the continued progress of our strategy to build a competitive and resilient brand portfolio. During the third quarter, we once again achieved revenue growth, with our skincare brands significantly outperforming the market. Our major brands continued to introduce new products, for instance, DR.WU's PDRN Serum and Galénic's No.3 VB Serum. Our robust product pipelines have positioned us well for the upcoming Double 11 shopping festival. We remain focused on accelerating brand and product innovation to drive sustainable, long-term growth."

Mr. Donghao Yang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Yatsen, commented, "Our third quarter total net revenues grew by 47.5% year over year, exceeding our previous guidance. While we made upfront investments in new hero product launches and preparations for the Double 11 shopping festival, our ongoing efforts to enhance gross margin and optimize operating efficiency still led to a meaningful year-over-year improvement in our loss margin. We will continue to refine our cost structure and remain confident in the resources and capabilities supporting the Company's future growth."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 47.5% to RMB998.4 million (US$140.2 million) from RMB677.0 million for the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to an 83.2% year-over-year increase in net revenues from Skincare Brands, combined with a 25.2% year-over-year increase in net revenues from Color Cosmetics Brands.[3]

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 51.9% to RMB780.5 million (US$109.6 million) from RMB513.8 million for the prior year period. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2025 increased to 78.2% from 75.9% for the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in sales of higher-gross-margin products.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 31.9% to RMB864.1 million (US$121.4 million) from RMB655.2 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were 86.5%, as compared with 96.8% for the prior year period.

Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB61.8 million (US$8.7 million), as compared with RMB50.4 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the third quarter of 2025 decreased to 6.2% from 7.4% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by fulfillment cost optimization, coupled with the leveraging effect of higher total net revenues in the third quarter of 2025.

Selling and Marketing Expenses. Selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB682.3 million (US$95.8 million), as compared with RMB494.4 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2025 decreased to 68.3% from 73.0% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by the leveraging effect of higher total net revenues in the third quarter of 2025.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB80.2 million (US$11.3 million), as compared with RMB85.0 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2025 decreased to 8.0% from 12.6% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower share-based compensation expenses, coupled with the leveraging effect of higher total net revenues in the third quarter of 2025.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB80.2 million (US$11.3 million), as compared with RMB85.0 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2025 decreased to 8.0% from 12.6% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower share-based compensation expenses, coupled with the leveraging effect of higher total net revenues in the third quarter of 2025. Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB39.8 million (US$5.6 million), as compared with RMB25.3 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2025 increased to 4.0% from 3.7% for the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by higher payroll expenses resulting from a rise in research and development headcount.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB83.6 million (US$11.7 million), as compared with RMB141.3 million for the prior year period. Operating loss margin was 8.4%, as compared with 20.9% for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP loss from operations[4] for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB60.6 million (US$8.5 million), as compared with RMB98.5 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating loss margin[5] was 6.1%, as compared with 14.5% for the prior year period.

Net Loss / Income

Net loss for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB70.4 million (US$9.9 million), as compared with RMB121.1 million for the prior year period. Net loss margin was 7.0%, as compared with 17.9% for the prior year period. Net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[6] for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB0.70 (US$0.10), as compared with RMB1.22 for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB51.5 million (US$7.2 million), as compared with RMB76.6 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss margin was 5.2%, as compared with 11.3% for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB0.50 (US$0.07), as compared with RMB0.77 for the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.16 billion (US$162.6 million), as compared with RMB1.36 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB126.8 million (US$17.8 million), as compared with RMB175.9 million for the prior year period.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB1.32 billion and RMB1.49 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 15% to 30%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

[1] Include net revenues from Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom and other skincare brands of the Company. [2] Non-GAAP net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. [3] Include Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear and other color cosmetics brands of the Company. [4] Non-GAAP loss from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP loss from operations is defined as loss from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions and (iii) impairment of goodwill. [5] Non-GAAP operating loss margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net loss from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. [6] ADS refers to American depositary shares, each of which represents twenty Class A ordinary shares. [7] Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill, (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and (vi) accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:30 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the third quarter of 2025.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yatsenglobal.com.

About Yatsen Holding Limited

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading China-based beauty group with the mission of creating an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired numerous color cosmetics and skincare brands including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business) and Eve Lom. The Company's flagship brand, Perfect Diary, is one of the leading color cosmetics brands in China in terms of retail sales value. The Company primarily reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.

For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in reviewing and assessing its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business, provide further information about its results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects. The Company defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions and (iii) impairment of goodwill. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) as a percentage of total net revenues. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill, (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and (vi) accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.

However, the non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools as the non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Reconciliations of Yatsen's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, outlook and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to continue to roll out popular products and maintain popularity of existing products; its ability to anticipate and respond to changes in industry trends and consumer preferences and behavior in a timely manner; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; its ability to integrate newly-acquired businesses and brands; trends and competition in and relevant government policies and regulations relating to China's beauty market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic conditions globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)









December 31,



September 30,



September 30,





2024



2025



2025





RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



817,395





690,189





96,950

Restricted Cash



-





119,039





16,721

Short-term investments



539,130





348,170





48,907

Accounts receivable, net



214,558





276,479





38,837

Inventories, net



386,054





479,663





67,378

Prepayments and other current assets



381,404





452,241





63,526

Amounts due from related parties



9,113





64





9

Total current assets



2,347,654





2,365,845





332,328

Non-current assets

















Investments



664,579





666,891





93,678

Property and equipment, net



74,373





74,471





10,461

Goodwill, net



155,029





155,029





21,777

Intangible assets, net



559,708





555,570





78,040

Deferred tax assets



1,381





1,453





204

Right-of-use assets, net



147,501





176,530





24,797

Other non-current assets



20,642





24,996





3,511

Total non-current assets



1,623,213





1,654,940





232,468

Total assets



3,970,867





4,020,785





564,796

Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity

















Current liabilities

















Accounts and notes payable



72,090





254,244





35,713

Advances from customers



19,574





26,562





3,731

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



460,143





383,480





53,867

Amounts due to related parties



28,884





39,228





5,510

Income tax payables



20,088





16,234





2,280

Lease liabilities due within one year



39,409





52,275





7,343

Total current liabilities



640,188





772,023





108,444

Non-current liabilities

















Deferred tax liabilities



103,306





105,252





14,785

Deferred income-non current



14,832





2,665





374

Lease liabilities



109,526





127,697





17,937

Total non-current liabilities



227,664





235,614





33,096

Total liabilities



867,852





1,007,637





141,540

Redeemable non-controlling interests



50,984





1,337





188

Shareholders' equity

















Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 ordinary shares authorized,

comprising of 6,000,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, 960,852,606 Class B ordinary

shares and 3,039,147,394 shares each of such classes to be designated as of December 31,

2024 and September 30, 2025; 2,096,600,883 Class A shares and 600,572,880 Class B

ordinary shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025; 1,234,627,468

Class A ordinary shares and 600,572,880 Class B ordinary shares outstanding as of

December 31, 2024, 1,279,511,783 Class A ordinary shares and 600,572,880 Class B

ordinary shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025)



173





173





24

Treasury shares



(1,276,330)





(1,242,567)





(174,542)

Additional paid-in capital



12,273,767





12,289,222





1,726,257

Statutory reserve



28,147





28,147





3,954

Accumulated deficit



(8,057,297)





(8,146,230)





(1,144,294)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



86,866





89,682





12,598

Total Yatsen Holding Limited shareholders' equity



3,055,326





3,018,427





423,997

Non-controlling interests



(3,295)





(6,616)





(929)

Total shareholders' equity



3,052,031





3,011,811





423,068

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity



3,970,867





4,020,785





564,796



YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)









For the Three Months Ended September 30,







2024



2025



2025







RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



Total net revenues



677,016





998,416





140,247



Total cost of revenues



(163,191)





(217,934)





(30,613)



Gross profit



513,825





780,482





109,634



Operating expenses:



















Fulfilment expenses



(50,412)





(61,770)





(8,677)



Selling and marketing expenses



(494,357)





(682,297)





(95,842)



General and administrative expenses



(85,046)





(80,230)





(11,270)



Research and development expenses



(25,338)





(39,755)





(5,584)



Total operating expenses



(655,153)





(864,052)





(121,373)



Loss from operations



(141,328)





(83,570)





(11,739)



Financial income



7,722





11,701





1,644



Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)



12,825





(3,973)





(558)



(Loss) income from equity method investments, net



(6,510)





254





36



Other income, net



6,239





4,903





689



Loss before income tax expenses



(121,052)





(70,685)





(9,928)



Income tax (expenses) benefits



(4)





310





44



Net loss



(121,056)





(70,375)





(9,884)



Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests and

redeemable non-controlling interests



(11)





4,413





620



Net loss attributable to Yatsen's shareholders



(121,067)





(65,962)





(9,264)



Shares used in calculating loss per share (1):



















Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:



















Basic



1,986,538,509





1,877,659,636





1,877,659,636



Diluted



1,986,538,509





1,877,659,636





1,877,659,636



Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share



















Basic



(0.06)





(0.04)





(0.00)



Diluted



(0.06)





(0.04)





(0.00)



Net loss per ADS (20 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)



















Basic



(1.22)





(0.70)





(0.10)



Diluted



(1.22)





(0.70)





(0.10)









For the Three Months Ended September 30,







2024



2025



2025



Share-based compensation expenses are included in the

operating expenses as follows:

RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



Fulfilment expenses



252





20





3



Selling and marketing expenses



2,289





996





140



General and administrative expenses



23,743





9,337





1,312



Research and development expenses



763





2,108





296



Total



27,047





12,461





1,751





(1) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to twenty votes on all matters that are subject to shareholder vote.

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)













For the Three Months Ended September 30,







2024



2025



2025







RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



Loss from operations



(141,328)





(83,570)





(11,739)



Share-based compensation expenses



27,047





12,461





1,751



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business

acquisitions



15,779





10,519





1,478



Non-GAAP loss from operations



(98,502)





(60,590)





(8,510)



Net loss



(121,056)





(70,375)





(9,884)



Share-based compensation expenses



27,047





12,461





1,751



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business

acquisitions



15,779





10,519





1,478



Revaluation of investments on the share of equity method

investments



3,266





(3,213)





(451)



Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments



(1,586)





(866)





(122)



Non-GAAP net loss



(76,550)





(51,474)





(7,228)



Net loss attributable to Yatsen's shareholders



(121,067)





(65,962)





(9,264)



Share-based compensation expenses



27,047





12,461





1,751



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business

acquisitions



15,385





10,240





1,438



Revaluation of investments on the share of equity method

investments



3,266





(3,213)





(451)



Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments



(1,559)





(866)





(122)



Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's shareholders



(76,928)





(47,340)





(6,648)



Shares used in calculating loss per share:



















Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:



















Basic



1,986,538,509





1,877,659,636





1,877,659,636



Diluted



1,986,538,509





1,877,659,636





1,877,659,636



Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per

Class A and Class B ordinary share



















Basic



(0.04)





(0.03)





(0.00)



Diluted



(0.04)





(0.03)





(0.00)



Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per

ADS (20 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)



















Basic



(0.77)





(0.50)





(0.07)



Diluted



(0.77)





(0.50)





(0.07)





SOURCE Yatsen Holding Limited