Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

GUIYANG, China, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total net revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB3,358.2 million (US$471.7 million), an increase of 10.8% from RMB3,031.4 million in the same period of 2024.





in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB3,358.2 million (US$471.7 million), an increase of 10.8% from RMB3,031.4 million in the same period of 2024. Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB921.0 million (US$129.4 million), compared with RMB1,121.9 million in the same period of 2024.





in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB921.0 million (US$129.4 million), compared with RMB1,121.9 million in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted net income [1] in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB988.1 million (US$138.8 million), compared with RMB1,241.2 million in the same period of 2024.





in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB988.1 million (US$138.8 million), compared with RMB1,241.2 million in the same period of 2024. Fulfilled orders [2] in the third quarter of 2025 reached 63.4 million, an increase of 22.3% from 51.9 million in the same period of 2024.





in the third quarter of 2025 reached 63.4 million, an increase of 22.3% from 51.9 million in the same period of 2024. Average shipper MAUs[3]in the third quarter of 2025 reached 3.35 million, an increase of 17.6% from 2.84 million in the same period of 2024.

Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of FTA, stated, "As we entered the second half of 2025, we remained committed to reducing costs and improving efficiency across the logistics industry through digital and intelligent transformation. Meanwhile, we continued to upgrade our user protection mechanisms and strengthen ecosystem development to enhance user satisfaction. In the third quarter, we achieved record high user numbers on both ends of the platform, with average monthly active shippers reaching 3.35 million and active truckers fulfilling orders over the past 12 months rising to 4.48 million, supporting sustained growth in fulfilled orders. Looking ahead, we will strive to leverage technology to drive high-quality development and cultivate a healthy platform ecosystem, creating long-term value for our users and shareholders."

Mr. Langbo Guo, President of FTA, added, "We continued to optimize operational efficiency and elevate user experience during the quarter, boosting key operational metrics to new highs. Total net revenues rose to RMB3.36 billion, up 10.8% year over year. Transaction service revenue remained a core growth engine, increasing 39.0% year over year to RMB1.46 billion. We also propelled ecosystem development, leveraging user experience enhancements to drive high-quality growth. In addition, our acquisition of a majority interest in Giga.AI Technology Limited, previously known as Plus PRC Holding Ltd. ("Giga.AI"), strengthened our AI capabilities and technological foundation, positioning us to seize new growth opportunities and accelerate the platform's long-term development."

[1] Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions; and (iv) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] Fulfilled orders on our platform in a given period are defined as all shipping orders matched through our platform during such period but exclude (i) shipping orders that are subsequently canceled and (ii) shipping orders for which our users failed to specify any freight prices, as there are substantial uncertainties as to whether such shipping orders are fulfilled. [3] Average shipper MAUs in a given period are calculated by dividing (i) the sum of shipper MAUs for each month of a given period by (ii) the number of months in a given period. Shipper MAUs are defined as the number of active shippers on our platform in a given month. Active shippers are defined as the aggregate number of registered shipper accounts that have posted at least one shipping order on our platform during a given period.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues (including value added taxes, or "VAT," of RMB1,380.7 million and RMB1,222.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively). Total net revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB3,358.2 million (US$471.7 million), representing an increase of 10.8% from RMB3,031.4 million in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services.

Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB2,797.6 million (US$393.0 million), representing an increase of 9.6% from RMB2,551.8 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the rapid increase in transaction service revenues.

Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB1,094.3 million (US$153.7 million), compared with RMB1,280.9 million in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in transaction volume, partially offset by an increase in service fee rate.





Revenues from freight brokerage service in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB1,094.3 million (US$153.7 million), compared with RMB1,280.9 million in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in transaction volume, partially offset by an increase in service fee rate. Freight listing service . Revenues from freight listing service in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB247.1 million (US$34.7 million), an increase of 10.6% from RMB223.4 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to the growing number of total paying members.





. Revenues from freight listing service in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB247.1 million (US$34.7 million), an increase of 10.6% from RMB223.4 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to the growing number of total paying members. T ransaction service. Revenues from transaction service amounted to RMB1,456.1 million (US$204.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 39.0% from RMB1,047.5 million in the same period of 2024, primarily driven by increases in order volume, penetration rate, and per-order transaction service fee.

Value-added services.[4] Revenues from value-added services in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB560.7 million (US$78.8 million), an increase of 16.9% from RMB479.6 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to growing demand for credit solutions.

Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of government grants of RMB1,034.4 million and RMB1,033.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively). Cost of revenues in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1,605.2 million (US$225.5 million), compared with RMB1,364.9 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to increases in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, net of grants from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of government grants totaled RMB1,427.2 million, compared with RMB1,221.6 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to an increase in tax costs net of government grants related to the Company's freight brokerage service.

Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB438.8 million (US$61.6 million), compared with RMB412.5 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to further investments in enhancing user ecosystem construction and protecting user rights and interests.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB161.6 million (US$22.7 million), compared with RMB227.9 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB233.3 million (US$32.8 million), compared with RMB195.1 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the inclusion of Giga.AI's R&D costs, following the completion of the Company's further investment in Giga.AI on July 9, 2025 and its subsequent consolidation into the Company's financial results.

Income from Operations . Income from operations in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB776.3 million (US$109.0 million), an increase of 1.9% from RMB762.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income.[5] Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB849.1 million (US$119.3 million), compared with RMB884.5 million in the same period of 2024.

Net Income. Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB921.0 million (US$129.4 million), compared with RMB1,121.9 million in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income . Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB988.1 million (US$138.8 million), compared with RMB1,241.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS[6] and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS.[7] Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.87 (US$0.12) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.06 in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted basic net income per ADS was RMB0.94 (US$0.13) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.18 in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net income per ADS was RMB0.93 (US$0.13) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.17 in the same period of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, long-term time deposits and wealth management products with maturities over one year of RMB31.1 billion (US$4.4 billion) in total, compared with RMB29.2 billion as of December 31, 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the total outstanding balance of on-balance sheet loans, consisting of the total principal amounts and all accrued and unpaid interests of the loans funded through our small loan company, reduced by an allowance for estimated losses, was RMB4,996.2 million (US$701.8 million), compared with RMB4,199.6 million as of December 31, 2024. The total non-performing loan ratio[8] for these loans was 2.2% as of September 30, 2025, remaining flat compared with 2.2% as of December 31, 2024.

In the third quarter of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,657.1 million (US$232.8 million).

[4] The Company provides a range of value-added services including credit solutions, insurance services, electronic toll collection, energy services, services arising from the consolidation of Giga.AI, and other services on the FTA platform. [5] Non-GAAP adjusted operating income is defined as income from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; and (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [6] ADS refers to American depositary shares, each of which represents 20 Class A ordinary shares. [7] Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions; and (iv) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [8] Non-performing loan ratio is calculated by dividing the outstanding principal and all accrued and unpaid interests of the on-balance sheet loans that were over 90 calendar days past due (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) by the total outstanding principal and all accrued and unpaid interests of the on-balance sheet loans (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) reduced by an allowance for estimated losses as of a specified date.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB3.08 billion and RMB3.18 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with RMB3.17 billion in the same period of 2024. Excluding freight brokerage service, net revenues are expected to range from RMB2.18 billion to RMB2.28 billion, representing an estimated year-over-year growth rate of 17.1% to 22.5%. These forecasts are based on the Company's current and preliminary view of the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage and transaction services. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas station operators. With a mission to empower enterprises with greater logistics competitiveness, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted operating income as income from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;and (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions; and (iv) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions; and (iv) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares, respectively. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of expense that affect its operations.

The Company reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating income, net income, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and basic and diluted net income per share or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review FTA's non-GAAP financial measures against the most directly comparable GAAP measures. FTA's non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: FTA's goal and strategies; FTA's expansion plans; FTA's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in FTA's revenues, costs or expenses; industry landscape of, and trends in, China's road transportation market; competition in FTA's industry; FTA's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; FTA's expectations regarding its relationships with shippers, truckers and other ecosystem participants; FTA's ability to protect its systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; PRC laws, regulations, and policies relating to the road transportation market, as well as general regulatory environment in which FTA operates in China; the results of regulatory review and the duration and impact of any regulatory action taken against FTA; the impact of health epidemics, extreme weather conditions and production constraints brought by electricity rationing measures; general economic and business condition; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.











UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























As of

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 5,810,347

5,740,071

806,303 Restricted cash 100,533

70,923

9,962 Short-term investments 15,002,903

9,739,175

1,368,054 Accounts receivable, net 19,643

44,812

6,295 Amount due from related party -

14,211

1,996 Loans receivable, net 4,199,645

4,996,228

701,816 Prepayments and other current assets, net 2,122,902

1,105,015

155,221 Total current assets 27,255,973

21,710,435

3,049,647 Restricted cash 40,000

30,000

4,214 Long-term investments[1] 9,876,118

16,568,009

2,327,294 Property and equipment, net 289,611

414,303

58,197 Intangible assets, net 393,477

744,512

104,581 Goodwill 3,124,828

3,946,556

554,369 Deferred tax assets 92,882

258,680

36,337 Operating lease right-of-use assets 115,654

100,961

14,182 Other non-current assets 98,532

324,115

45,528 Total non-current assets 14,031,102

22,387,136

3,144,702 TOTAL ASSETS 41,287,075

44,097,571

6,194,349 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 31,227

34,272

4,814 Amount due to related party -

14,211

1,996 Prepaid for freight listing fees and other service fees 571,185

648,361

91,075 Income tax payable 336,220

439,972

61,803 Other tax payable 898,396

534,217

75,041 Operating lease liabilities 41,204

42,996

6,040 Dividends payable -

710,000

99,733 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,141,758

1,046,273

146,967 Total current liabilities 3,019,990

3,470,302

487,469 Deferred tax liabilities 95,570

183,667

25,800 Operating lease liabilities 23,928

1,951

274 Other non-current liabilities 12,414

12,242

1,720 Total non-current liabilities 131,912

197,860

27,794 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,151,902

3,668,162

515,263 MEZZANINE EQUITY









Redeemable non-controlling interests 443,070

702,960

98,744 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Ordinary shares 1,343

1,344

189 Additional paid-in capital 45,823,723

44,282,157

6,220,278 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,223,944

2,965,139

416,511 Accumulated deficit (11,372,284)

(8,008,066)

(1,124,886) TOTAL FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. EQUITY 37,676,726

39,240,574

5,512,092 Non-controlling interests 15,377

485,875

68,250 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 37,692,103

39,726,449

5,580,342 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY 41,287,075

44,097,571

6,194,349























[1].The Group's long-term investments consist of RMB14,527 million long-term time deposits, RMB1,004 million wealth management products with maturities

over one year, RMB12 million available-for-sale debt securities, RMB314 million equity method investments, and RMB711 million equity investments without

readily determinable fair value as of September 30, 2025.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























































Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net Revenues:

























Freight Matching Services 2,551,834

2,747,919

2,797,555

392,970

6,750,194

7,792,581

1,094,617 Freight brokerage service 1,280,917

1,177,906

1,094,349

153,722

3,410,849

3,237,921

454,828 Freight listing service 223,419

242,920

247,119

34,713

649,000

724,944

101,832 Transaction service 1,047,498

1,327,093

1,456,087

204,535

2,690,345

3,829,716

537,957 Value-added services 479,554

491,187

560,687

78,759

1,314,190

1,504,676

211,361 Total net revenues (including value-added

























taxes or "VAT" of RMB1,380.7 million

























and RMB1,222.9 million for the three

























months ended September 30, 2024

























and 2025, respectively) 3,031,388

3,239,106

3,358,242

471,729

8,064,384

9,297,257

1,305,978 Operating expenses:

























Cost of revenues (including VAT net of

























government grants of RMB1,034.4

























million and RMB1,033.9 million for

























the three months ended September

























30, 2024 and 2025, respectively)(1) (1,364,884)

(1,238,371)

(1,605,214)

(225,483)

(3,708,844)

(3,542,144)

(497,562) Sales and marketing expenses(1) (412,499)

(433,842)

(438,809)

(61,639)

(1,124,934)

(1,250,501)

(175,657) General and administrative expenses(1) (227,874)

(170,347)

(161,550)

(22,693)

(711,498)

(517,906)

(72,750) Research and development expenses(1) (195,142)

(189,620)

(233,250)

(32,764)

(674,990)

(616,228)

(86,561) Provision for loans receivable (71,242)

(75,028)

(144,425)

(20,287)

(222,623)

(301,304)

(42,324) Total operating expenses (2,271,641)

(2,107,208)

(2,583,248)

(362,866)

(6,442,889)

(6,228,083)

(874,854) Other operating income 2,242

7,662

1,272

179

18,050

49,099

6,897 Income from operations 761,989

1,139,560

776,266

109,042

1,639,545

3,118,273

438,021 Other income (expense)

























Interest income 303,268

251,304

230,607

32,393

923,968

727,420

102,180 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (3,444)

205

(2,416)

(339)

3,279

(13,036)

(1,831) Investment income 7,250

20,002

24,288

3,412

44,431

63,623

8,937 Unrealized gains (losses) from fair

























value changes of investments 10,618

37,032

32,721

4,596

(1,292)

103,215

14,499 Other income (expenses), net 126,246

(11,024)

136,231

19,136

129,711

125,825

17,675 Share of loss in equity method

























investees (351)

(2,590)

(1,815)

(255)

(1,281)

(4,242)

(596) Total other income 443,587

294,929

419,616

58,943

1,098,816

1,002,805

140,864 Net income before income tax 1,205,576

1,434,489

1,195,882

167,985

2,738,361

4,121,078

578,885 Income tax expense (83,640)

(169,655)

(274,862)

(38,610)

(189,550)

(656,288)

(92,188) Net income 1,121,936

1,264,834

921,020

129,375

2,548,811

3,464,790

486,697 Less: net loss attributable to

























non-controlling interests (1,254)

(1,147)

(11,749)

(1,650)

(2,371)

(14,058)

(1,975) Less: measurement adjustment

























attributable to redeemable non-

























controlling interests 16,104

21,493

25,493

3,581

39,790

58,508

8,219 Net income attributable to

























ordinary shareholders 1,107,086

1,244,488

907,276

127,444

2,511,392

3,420,340

480,453

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























































Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income per ordinary

























share

























-Basic 0.05

0.06

0.04

0.01

0.12

0.16

0.02 -Diluted 0.05

0.06

0.04

0.01

0.12

0.16

0.02 Net income per ADS*

























-Basic 1.06

1.20

0.87

0.12

2.41

3.28

0.46 -Diluted 1.06

1.19

0.87

0.12

2.40

3.27

0.46 Weighted average number

























of ordinary shares used

























in computing net

























income per share

























-Basic 20,818,441,720

20,824,102,531

20,840,884,667

20,840,884,667

20,829,402,911

20,838,366,301

20,838,366,301 -Diluted 20,885,299,925

20,933,997,672

20,910,549,643

20,910,549,643

20,898,475,982

20,934,352,741

20,934,352,741 Weighted average number

























of ADS used in

























computing net

























income per ADS

























-Basic 1,040,922,086

1,041,205,127

1,042,044,233

1,042,044,233

1,041,470,146

1,041,918,315

1,041,918,315 -Diluted 1,044,264,996

1,046,699,884

1,045,527,482

1,045,527,482

1,044,923,799

1,046,717,637

1,046,717,637



























* Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.





















































(1) Share-based compensation expenses in operating expenses are allocated as follows:

















































































Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 2,643

3,513

2,897

407

8,121

10,259

1,441 Sales and marketing

























expenses 12,799

15,703

12,186

1,712

36,359

47,447

6,665 General and administrative

























expenses 73,892

36,131

20,878

2,933

272,632

112,777

15,842 Research and development

























expenses 20,172

22,126

13,892

1,951

64,651

59,516

8,360 Total 109,506

77,473

49,853

7,003

381,763

229,999

32,308

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.



























RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























































Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Income from operations 761,989

1,139,560

776,266

109,042

1,639,545

3,118,273

438,021 Add:

























Share-based

























compensation

























expense 109,506

77,473

49,853

7,003

381,763

229,999

32,308 Amortization of

























intangible assets

























resulting from

























business acquisitions 13,021

13,021

23,024

3,234

39,063

49,066

6,892 Compensation cost

























incurred in relation

























to acquisitions -

-

-

-

8,562

-

- Non-GAAP adjusted

























operating income 884,516

1,230,054

849,143

119,279

2,068,933

3,397,338

477,221



























Net income 1,121,936

1,264,834

921,020

129,375

2,548,811

3,464,790

486,697 Add:

























Share-based

























compensation

























expense 109,506

77,473

49,853

7,003

381,763

229,999

32,308 Amortization of

























intangible assets

























resulting from

























business acquisitions 13,021

13,021

23,024

3,234

39,063

49,066

6,892 Compensation cost

























incurred in relation

























to acquisitions -

-

-

-

8,562

-

- Tax effects of

























non-GAAP

























adjustments (3,255)

(3,255)

(5,756)

(809)

(9,765)

(12,267)

(1,723) Non-GAAP adjusted net

























income 1,241,208

1,352,073

988,141

138,803

2,968,434

3,731,588

524,174

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.



























RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























































Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income attributable

























to ordinary

























shareholders 1,107,086

1,244,488

907,276

127,444

2,511,392

3,420,340

480,453 Add:

























Share-based

























compensation

























expense 109,506

77,473

49,853

7,003

381,763

229,999

32,308 Amortization of

























intangible assets

























resulting from

























business acquisitions 13,021

13,021

23,024

3,234

39,063

49,066

6,892 Compensation cost

























incurred in relation

























to acquisitions -

-

-

-

8,562

-

- Tax effects of

























non-GAAP

























adjustments (3,255)

(3,255)

(5,756)

(809)

(9,765)

(12,267)

(1,723) Non-GAAP adjusted net

























income attributable to

























ordinary shareholders 1,226,358

1,331,727

974,397

136,872

2,931,015

3,687,138

517,930 Non-GAAP adjusted net

























income per ordinary

























share

























-Basic 0.06

0.06

0.05

0.01

0.14

0.18

0.02 -Diluted 0.06

0.06

0.05

0.01

0.14

0.18

0.02 Non-GAAP adjusted net

























income per ADS

























-Basic 1.18

1.28

0.94

0.13

2.81

3.54

0.50 -Diluted 1.17

1.27

0.93

0.13

2.80

3.52

0.49

SOURCE Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.