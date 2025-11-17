Arbe Robotics Ltd. Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE) ("Arbe," "we," "our" and the "Company"), a global leader in perception radar solutions, today announced its financial results and provided an investor update for its third quarter, ending September 30, 2025.
Recent Highlights
- A major European OEM is expected to announce a strategic program award in the near future, and management believes Arbe's radar chipset is in the lead to be selected as the key enabler of its eyes-off, hands-off automated-driving system for serial production retail vehicles.
- A top Japanese OEM ordered radar kits from Arbe for its Level 4 development activities and approved the continuation and expansion of the project initiated last year, including pre-development activities.
- A premium European OEM is conducting data collection for a Level 3 program using radars based on Arbe's chipset.
- A leader in Artificial Intelligence computing ordered radar development kits for its full-stack autonomous-driving software development.
- Three leading OEMs are in the request for information (RFI) process for eyes-off, hands-off functionality, with selections expected in 2026 and production targeted for 2028-2030.
- Rising non-automotive demand: Arbe is seeing increased global activity in the defense sector, supplying radar systems for pilot programs and evaluation projects.
- Sensrad, a Tier-1 supplier of Arbe, announced an order from WATCHIT for boat collision-prevention systems using its Hugin Radar powered by Arbe's chipset, marking another non-automotive deployment and expanding a promising new vertical.
- Arbe received two automotive-technology industry awards: the Just Auto Excellence Award in the Perception Systems category, and the AutoTech Breakthrough Award for Sensor Technology Solution of the Year 2025, recognizing Arbe's leadership in ADAS and autonomous-driving radar.
- Chris Van Dan Elzen, former Vice President of Magna International and EVP of Veoneer, joined Arbe's Board of Directors. He brings over thirty years of experience with OEMs and Tier-1s, strong business acumen, and deep technological expertise, having previously managed global P&L for the largest active-safety product area and led more than 700 engineers worldwide.
Management Comment
"We made strong strategic progress in the third quarter," said Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer of Arbe Robotics. "Our evaluations with leading OEMs are advancing well, and we believe we are in the lead to be selected as the key enabler for an automated-driving program by a major European OEM in the near future, and we aim to secure three additional program wins in the next three quarters. We continue to support our Tier-1s as they move toward large-scale production using our chipsets. In addition, we see further momentum in non-automotive markets, including a recent win in boat-collision prevention."
"As the automotive industry moves toward true Level 3 'eyes-off' autonomy, OEMs increasingly require systems capable of operating safely at highway speeds. These next-generation programs require long-range, high-resolution sensing that performs reliably in all weather and lighting conditions, capabilities only advanced radar, such as Arbe's, can provide."
Marenko concluded, "We believe the growing momentum around Level 3 autonomy plays directly to our strengths and validates our technology roadmap. With multiple OEM engagements progressing, we anticipate Arbe will increasingly be recognized as the radar platform of choice for next-generation autonomy. We remain confident in our technology roadmap and look forward to meaningful revenue growth beginning in 2027."
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Highlights
Revenues for Q3 2025 were $0.3 million, compared to $0.1 million in Q3 2024. Backlog as of September 30, 2025, amounted to $0.2 million.
Gross profit for Q3 2025 was negative ($0.2) million, compared to the negative gross profit of ($0.3) million in Q3 2024.
Operating expenses in Q3 2025 were $11.3 million, compared to $12.2 million in Q3 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by lower share-based compensation expense, related to the full vesting of prior year grants. The decrease was partially offset by an unfavorable foreign exchange impact.
Operating loss in Q3 2025 was $11.5 million, compared to a $12.4 million loss in Q3 2024.
Net loss in Q3 2025 was $11 million, compared to a net loss of $12.6 million in Q3 2024. Net loss in Q3 2025 included $0.5 million in financial income, compared to $0.1 million in financial expenses in Q3 2024. Financial income in Q3 2025 is mainly related to interest from bank deposits and call option realized, partially offset by changes in the foreign exchange rate, and revaluation related to our convertible debentures traded in TASE.
Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2025, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes expenses for non-cash share-based compensation and for non-recurring items, was a loss of $9.2 million, compared with a loss of $8.2 million in Q3 2024.
We believe that this non-GAAP measurement is important in management's evaluation of our use of cash and in planning and evaluating our cash requirements for the coming period.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity Highlights
As of September 30, 2025, Arbe had $52.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and short- term bank deposits.
As of September 30, 2025, Arbe had $49.1 million in shareholders' equity.
The Company complies with the financial covenants as set forth under the coverable debentures, and holds cash substantially above the minimum threshold.
Outlook
Arbe's leadership in high resolution radar continues to be recognized by major automotive decision makers, with strong engagement across top OEMs and Tier 1s. The Company's balance sheet remains strong following strategic funding events that support the Company's long term growth and continued execution of its strategic plan.
While global economic shifts are leading some OEMs to delay new model launches and extend decision timelines for advanced driver assistance systems, Arbe's market position continues to strengthen. Arbe is actively expanding engagements with leading OEMs, progressing through advanced RFQ stages, and building a solid foundation for large-scale adoption.
- The Company's goal remains to secure four design wins with OEMs in the coming three quarters.
- For 2025, revenues are expected to be in the $1 to $2 million range. The change reflects the timing shift of certain NRE programs.
- Adjusted EBITDA guidance remains unchanged at ($29 million) to ($35 million).
About Arbe
Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, is driving a radar revolution. Its cutting-edge radar chipset delivers up to 100 times more detail than other radar systems, empowering automakers and radar Tier-1s to develop truly safe driving systems that scale from ADAS to hands-free, eyes-off capabilities and up to full vehicle autonomy. Arbe's technology addresses the most critical use cases by delivering real-time, 4-dimensional imaging that enables the perception stack with information such as precise mapping of drivable free space in highway and urban environments across all weather and lighting conditions. With its transformative impact across passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicle segments, as well as other advanced safety applications, Arbe is redefining the role of radar in next-generation mobility. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the Company also operates offices in the United States, Germany, and China.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Sep 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Current Assets:
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
4,008
|
|
13,488
|
Restricted cash
|
|
280
|
|
280
|
Short term bank deposits
|
|
48,313
|
|
10,793
|
Trade receivable
|
|
377
|
|
153
|
Other assets - funds held in escrow
|
|
8,817
|
|
30,417
|
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
|
|
1,801
|
|
2,500
|
Total current assets
|
|
63,596
|
|
57,631
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
1,279
|
|
1,782
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
1,207
|
|
1,374
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
2,486
|
|
3,156
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
66,082
|
|
60,787
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
396
|
|
624
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
658
|
|
551
|
Employees and payroll accruals
|
|
2,578
|
|
3,283
|
Convertible bonds
|
|
9,339
|
|
30,614
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
|
2,184
|
|
1,334
|
Derivative Liabilities
|
|
57
|
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
15,212
|
|
36,406
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
1,428
|
|
1,457
|
Warrant liabilities
|
|
336
|
|
428
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
1,764
|
|
1,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
*)
|
|
*)
|
Capital & Premium
|
|
337,074
|
|
275,453
|
Accumulated Deficit
|
|
(287,968)
|
|
(252,957)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
49,106
|
|
22,496
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
66,082
|
|
60,787
|
|
|
|
|
|
*) Represents less than $1.
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Months Ended
|
|
3 Months Ended
|
|
9 Months Ended
|
|
9 Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Revenues
|
|
254
|
|
123
|
|
568
|
|
669
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
497
|
|
394
|
|
1,294
|
|
1,245
|
Gross loss
|
|
(243)
|
|
(271)
|
|
(726)
|
|
(576)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development, net
|
|
8,250
|
|
8,762
|
|
26,159
|
|
26,072
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
1,239
|
|
1,426
|
|
3,917
|
|
4,243
|
General and administrative
|
|
1,779
|
|
1,988
|
|
5,550
|
|
5,927
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
11,268
|
|
12,176
|
|
35,626
|
|
36,242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(11,511)
|
|
(12,447)
|
|
(36,352)
|
|
(36,818)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing expenses (Income) net
|
|
(476)
|
|
127
|
|
(1,341)
|
|
303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
(11,035)
|
|
(12,574)
|
|
(35,011)
|
|
(37,121)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net loss per ordinary share
|
|
(0.10)
|
|
(0.16)
|
|
(0.32)
|
|
0.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of ordinary shares used in
|
|
112,641,907
|
|
80,957,931
|
|
110,783,504
|
|
79,914,649
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net loss per ordinary share
|
|
(0.10)
|
|
(0.19)
|
|
(0.32)
|
|
(0.58)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112,641,907
|
|
66,586,095
|
|
110,783,504
|
|
64,503,654
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
3 Months Ended
|
|
3 Months Ended
|
|
9 Months Ended
|
|
9 Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Net Loss
|
|
(11,035)
|
|
(12,574)
|
|
(35,011)
|
|
(37,121)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
137
|
|
148
|
|
404
|
|
437
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
2,002
|
|
3,800
|
|
7,575
|
|
11,399
|
Warrants to service providers
|
|
154
|
|
291
|
|
518
|
|
639
|
Revaluation of warrants
|
|
(85)
|
|
(67)
|
|
(92)
|
|
(335)
|
Revaluation of convertible bonds
|
|
(51)
|
|
117
|
|
562
|
|
140
|
Finance income
|
|
(1,834)
|
|
18
|
|
(3,897)
|
|
(197)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in trade receivable
|
|
(93)
|
|
76
|
|
(224)
|
|
640
|
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other receivables
|
|
163
|
|
(160)
|
|
699
|
|
(88)
|
Increase in other assets
|
|
-
|
|
128
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Issuance costs related to convertible bonds
|
|
-
|
|
737
|
|
-
|
|
737
|
Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities, net
|
|
243
|
|
31
|
|
347
|
|
165
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|
|
(91)
|
|
85
|
|
(191)
|
|
(231)
|
Increase in employees and payroll accruals
|
|
(992)
|
|
(169)
|
|
(705)
|
|
180
|
Increase (decrease) in Derivative Liabilities
|
|
(190)
|
|
-
|
|
57
|
|
-
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other payables
|
|
525
|
|
(225)
|
|
850
|
|
(839)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(11,147)
|
|
(7,764)
|
|
(29,108)
|
|
(24,474)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in bank deposits
|
|
8,543
|
|
17,663
|
|
(33,794)
|
|
15,382
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(153)
|
|
(119)
|
|
(274)
|
|
(533)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
8,390
|
|
17,544
|
|
(34,068)
|
|
14,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
30,758
|
|
-
|
Issuance costs related to convertible bonds
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
21,696
|
|
(459)
|
Warrants
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
493
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from exercise of options
|
|
-
|
|
185
|
|
440
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
-
|
|
185
|
|
53,387
|
|
(254)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalent
|
|
161
|
|
(17)
|
|
309
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(2,757)
|
|
9,965
|
|
(9,789)
|
|
(9,879)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
|
|
6,884
|
|
9,120
|
|
13,768
|
|
28,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
|
|
4,288
|
|
19,068
|
|
4,288
|
|
19,068
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Months Ended
|
|
3 Months Ended
|
|
9 Months Ended
|
|
9 Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
|
(11,035)
|
|
(12,574)
|
|
(35,011)
|
|
(37,121)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
2,002
|
|
3,800
|
|
7,575
|
|
11,399
|
|
Warrants to service providers
|
|
154
|
|
291
|
|
518
|
|
639
|
|
Revaluation of warrants and accretion
|
|
(85)
|
|
(67)
|
|
(92)
|
|
(335)
|
|
Convertible bonds accretion
|
|
(51)
|
|
117
|
|
562
|
|
140
|
|
Non-recurring expenses related to convertible bonds and ATM
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
960
|
|
805
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
|
(9,015)
|
|
(8,433)
|
|
(25,488)
|
|
(24,473)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
(0.10)
|
|
(0.23)
|
|
(0.31)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing basic Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share
|
|
112,641,907
|
|
80,957,931
|
|
110,783,504
|
|
79,914,649
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
(0.13)
|
|
(0.23)
|
|
(0.38)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share
|
|
112,641,907
|
|
66,586,095
|
|
110,783,504
|
|
64,503,654
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Months Ended
|
|
3 Months Ended
|
|
9 Months Ended
|
|
9 Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
|
(11,035)
|
|
(12,574)
|
|
(35,011)
|
|
(37,121)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial expenses / (income), net
|
|
(476)
|
|
127
|
|
(1,341)
|
|
303
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
137
|
|
148
|
|
404
|
|
437
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
2,002
|
|
3,800
|
|
7,575
|
|
11,399
|
|
Warrants to service providers
|
|
154
|
|
291
|
|
518
|
|
639
|
|
Non-recurring expenses related to ATM
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
(9,218)
|
|
(8,208)
|
|
(27,855)
|
|
(24,275)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
