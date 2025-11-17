Metavesco, Inc. Announces Strategic Collaboration With BLAQclouds to Accelerate OTCfi Ecosystem Development

CUMMING, Ga., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a diversified holding company and developer of the OTCfi ecosystem, today announced it has executed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading Web3 infrastructure and blockchain technology company. The partnership establishes long-term collaboration to accelerate Metavesco's token development initiatives and expand community-driven engagement across the OTC ecosystem.

Under the agreement, Metavesco will lead creative development, including branding, vision, and market strategy, while BLAQclouds delivers Web3 technology, token engineering, and multichain deployment capabilities through its Apollo Wallet, Olympus Chain, and The Alley community platform. The collaboration's first major initiative will enhance the utility and reach of OTCfi through a new token project built on BLAQclouds' Olympus Chain. Additional details will be announced later this week.

"Our companies are perfectly aligned around a single mission: transform how OTC companies connect with their shareholders, build trust, and unlock new value through modern Web3 tools," said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. "This partnership gives us the ability to scale fast, execute bigger, and build token ecosystems that reshape what's possible for small issuers on the OTC."

A core component of the partnership is a revenue-sharing smart contract engineered by BLAQclouds that allocates 80% of revenue to Metavesco and 20% to BLAQclouds, excluding any pre-existing technologies or tokens. This model strengthens long-term alignment and creates a scalable foundation for future token launches and platform growth.

Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds, commented on the alignment between the companies, stating:

"Metavesco has a powerful vision for transforming how small OTC Markets companies engage with their shareholders-shifting them from being viewed as a potential liability into becoming their most valuable asset. We are proud to support that mission with our technology, infrastructure, and team. This partnership brings together two forward-thinking organizations committed to giving issuers the tools they need to communicate, build trust, and unlock new value through modern Web3 solutions."

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Visit www.BLAQclouds.io for more information.

About OTCfi

OTCfi is the Community Token of the OTC, uniting traders, holders, and issuers to bring transparency, liquidity, and energy on-chain. OTCfi is built on Solana and designed to become the digital asset treasury token of choice for OTC issuers. Find out more at otcfi.io.

Contract Address: 66MH83n3jRqZMni87niTyKRoGbh9HxBkTm73sTRKpump

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including consumer packaged goods and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions.

