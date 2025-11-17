Astronergy Europe says its new venture with Alfa Solar will build an integrated cell and wafer plant with 2.5 GW of initial capacity in Turkey.Turkish solar panel manufacturer Alfa Solar is teaming up with Germany-based Astronergy Europe to establish an integrated solar cell and wafer production facility in Turkey. The two companies have signed a joint venture agreement that states the project is planned through Astronergy Yüksek Teknoloji Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., a company wholly owned by Astronergy Europe and registered with the Istanbul Trade Registry. A statement posted on Türkiye's ...

