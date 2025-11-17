Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.: Galmed Announces Top-line Results in Oncology MoA Studies: A 3-drug combination of Aramchol, Stivarga and Metformin Significantly Enhanced GI Tumor Cells, Killing In-vivo and In-vitro

The top-line results from the study showed that the 3-drugs' synergistic effect has the potential as a new fixed-dose combination treatment, enhancing the effect of Bayer's top selling cancer drug, Stivarga ® (regorafenib); such combination could potentially become a life-cycle IP strategy when Stivarga's ® main European and U.S. patents expires in August 2028 and July 2032, respectively.

New patent applications (US 63/786,370 and US 63/915,832) have been submitted to USPTO.

Metformin is typically the first-choice treatment for managing type 2 diabetes and is widely available in generic forms.

The combination of Aramchol and Stivarga® is expected to enter phase 1b clinical trials early 2026 in metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC), hepatocellular (HCC) and cholangiocarcinoma patients with a planned expansion cohort including metformin.

RAMAT-GAN, Israel, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company for liver, cardiometabolic diseases and GI oncological therapeutics, announced today results from its joint research with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) evaluating Aramchol's effect on overcoming drug resistance in gastrointestinal (GI) cancers. The collaboration is based on breakthrough findings published in Nature Communications linking Aramchol to overcome cancer drug resistance.

Previously in May 2025, Galmed announced that Aramchol significantly enhances Bayer's regorafenib effect in GI cancer models to kill GI tumor cells. In that study, Aramchol enhanced both flux and autolysosome formation caused by Regorafenib, activating ATM and AMPK and inactivating mTORC1 and mTORC2 pathways. In addition, Regorafenib and Aramchol interacted to suppress tumor growth in hepatoma models without normal tissue toxicities. Today's announced top line results include new data regarding the synergetic effects of Aramchol and Stivarga® with Metformin. In this latest study, Aramchol demonstrated the mechanism of action of Aramchol's anti-tumor abilities, alone or when combined with the mutli-kinase inhibitor regorafenib and the type 2 diabetes drug, Metformin, suggesting a synergistic effect and potential for fixed dose combination for treatment.

Allen Baharaff, President and CEO of Galmed Pharmaceuticals commented: "Stivarga® (regorafenib) is indicated as standard-of-care third line treatment in metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC), as well as advanced, unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), and hepatocellular carcinoma. Monoclonal antibodies (MABs), such as atezolizumab & bevacizumab, are the first-line therapy for these patients. However, it is estimated that since around 75% of patients develop resistance or intolerance to MABs and because of their high cost, the cost effectiveness is limited. Stivarga® is Bayer's top selling cancer drug, which generated €458 million (~$500 million) in the first nine months of 2022, up 28% from 2021. The main patent protection for regorafenib is expected to expire in August 2028 in Europe and July 2032 in the U.S., potentially resulting in generic versions of regorafenib becoming available, which could significantly affect Bayer's market share. Based on the top-line results, a fixed dose combination with Aramchol has shown that such combination could potentially become a life-cycle IP strategy for regorafenib to help delay the generic competition." Mr. Baharaff continued "We are looking forward to initiating our Phase 1b study at VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, which is expected to commence in early 2026. This Phase 1b study will also serve as a proof-of-concept on Aramchol's efficacy in an oncology clinical setting. Positive findings could lay the groundwork for subsequent accelerated clinical development of Aramchol in key three GI cancers, which if successful, could potentially expand Galmed's pipeline and create value for investors and stakeholders."

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.:

We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol. We have focused almost exclusively on developing Aramchol for the treatment of liver disease and we are currently seeking to advance the development of Aramchol for oncological indications outside of NASH and fibrosis. In addition, as part of our growth strategy, we are actively pursuing opportunities to expand and diversify our product pipeline specifically targeting cardiometabolic indications and other innovative product candidates that align with our core expertise in drug development.

