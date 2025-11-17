Pecoy Copper Corp: Pecoy Copper to Commence Drilling Activities Shortly

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pecoy Copper Corp. ("Pecoy Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: PCU; OTCQB: PCUUF) is pleased to announce that drilling activities are scheduled to commence in the coming weeks at its flagship Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Project ("Pecoy" or the "Project") located in southern Peru.

This milestone follows months of intensive technical, regulatory, and community preparation, including the renewal of drilling and access permits, updated environmental approvals, and community agreements required to initiate the upcoming program.

The Company extends its appreciation to its community partners and local stakeholders, with whom it looks forward to working closely throughout the drilling campaign to ensure that activities are conducted safely, responsibly, transparently and collaboratively.

FIRST DRILLING PROGRAM AT PECOY IN NEARLY A DECADE

This program marks the first drilling at Pecoy since 2016, following the successful consolidation of the project and completion of Pecoy Copper's go-public transaction in September 2025. The new program aims to expand the mineralized footprint and demonstrate the full potential of the unified Pecoy deposit, a large, well-defined copper-gold-molybdenum system with significant growth potential.

Historically, exploration at Pecoy was conducted by multiple operators pursuing independent objectives, resulting in uncoordinated drilling and limited regional integration. With the project now consolidated under a single entity, Pecoy Copper can execute a comprehensive, data-driven exploration strategy designed to fill historical gaps, define high-grade zones, extend known zones of mineralization, and unlock the project's long-term value through a systematic approach.

Vincent Metcalfe, Chief Executive Officer of Pecoy Copper, commented: "With copper and gold markets strengthening, this is a timely moment to initiate drilling at Pecoy. Global structural demand for copper continues to rise amid accelerating investment in electrification and infrastructure. This next phase of development will allow us to realize the full potential of the Pecoy deposit and significantly advance one of the most exciting undeveloped copper assets in the Americas, while deepening our collaboration and relationships with host communities and local stakeholders as we move the project together.

The Company will provide further updates on drilling activities, program scope, and exploration objectives as activities progress.

For more information about Pecoy Copper, please visit our website at www.pecoycopper.com

Ongoing Site Preparation:

Picture 1: View of Pecoy Hill and South Breccia Zone





Picture 2: View of Pecoy Hill and South Eastern Extension





Picture 3: View from Camp of Northwest and West Pampa Zones.





About Pecoy Copper

Pecoy Copper is advancing the 9,975-hectare Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Project, a large, undeveloped porphyry system located in southern Peru's Arequipa region, within one of the world's most prolific copper belts. The Pecoy deposit hosts a current copper inferred resource of 865 million tonnes at 0.34% Cu, with significant associated gold, molybdenum, and silver credits.

To date, less than 49,000 metres of historical drilling have been completed at Pecoy, defining a broad and continuous mineralized system with potential for expansion along strike and at depth. The project benefits from its favourable elevation of approximately 1,650 metres above sea level, providing year-round access and reduced operating complexity compared to many high-altitude Andean deposits.

Strategically located near the Pacific coast, Pecoy enjoys excellent infrastructure, with close proximity to highways, power lines, and water sources, and good access to the deep-water ports of Matarani (approximately 240 km southwest) and Ilo. This infrastructure advantage positions Pecoy Copper to advance the project efficiently from exploration toward future development within one of the world's most established and mining-friendly jurisdictions.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture under the symbol "PCU" and also trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "PCUUF".

NI 43-101 Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, P.Geo., current Chief Geological Officer of Pecoy Copper, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). An NI 43-101 technical report in respect of the Pecoy Project with an effective date of April 30, 2025 and dated July 23, 2025 was prepared by Mining Plus and is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's ability to commence drilling activities at Pecoy and being well-positioned to deliver lasting value for our shareholders. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Pecoy Copper to control or predict, that may cause Pecoy Copper's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's listing application available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

